Football

Newcastle United 2-0 Nottingham Forest, Premier League: Postecoglou Stays Winless After Matchday 7

Ange Postecoglou remains without a win after seven matches in charge of Nottingham Forest after their 2-0 loss at Newcastle United in the English Premier League 2025-26 on Sunday (October 5). Forest have lost five of those games under the Australian, who was serenaded with chants of “You're getting sacked in the morning” by his own fans during a midweek defeat in the Europa League. Bruno Guimaraes curled in a beautiful shot in the 58th minute and Nick Woltemade added a second from the penalty spot for Newcastle, who won in the league for just the second time this season.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
EPL: Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United
EPL: Newcastle United Vs Nottingham Forest | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

Newcastle United's Nick Woltemade, center, celebrates after scoring their side's second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest at St James' Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England.

2/8
EPL: Newcastle United Vs Nottingham Forest
EPL: Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes, 3rd left, celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest at St James' Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England.

3/8
English Premier League: Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United
English Premier League: Newcastle United Vs Nottingham Forest | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

Nottingham Forest's Ryan Yates, left, fouls Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest at St James' Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England.

4/8
English Premier League: Newcastle United Vs Nottingham Forest
English Premier League: Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali and Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White, right, in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest at St James' Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England.

5/8
English Premier League 2025-26: Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United
English Premier League 2025-26: Newcastle United Vs Nottingham Forest | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe on the touchline during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest at St James' Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England.

6/8
English Premier League 2025-26: Newcastle United Vs Nottingham Forest
English Premier League 2025-26: Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White, right, and Newcastle United's Sven Botman battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest at St James' Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England.

7/8
Britain Soccer Premier League: Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United
Britain Soccer Premier League: Newcastle United Vs Nottingham Forest | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

Nottingham Forest's Dan Ndoye, center, battles for the ball with Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon, right, and Malick Thiaw during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest at St James' Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England.

8/8
Britain Soccer Premier League: Newcastle United Vs Nottingham Forest
Britain Soccer Premier League: Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

Nottingham Forest's Dan Ndoye, center, battle for the ball with Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon, right, and Malick Thiaw during their English Premier League soccer match at St James' Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Diana Baig Confirms Muneeba Ali’s Unusual Run-Out 'Settled'

  2. New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Indore Weather Forecast And Holkar Stadium Pitch Report

  3. IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s ODI World Cup: India Continue Dominance Over Pakistan, Crush Them By 88 Runs

  4. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: BAN Crush AFG By 6 Wickets To Complete 3-0 Series Sweep

  5. Vidarbha Vs Rest Of India: Reigning Ranji Champions Lift Irani Trophy

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open Final: Amanda Anisimova Beats Linda Noskova, Claims Her Second WTA 1000 Title Of 2025

  2. Shanghai Masters 2025: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Downs Taylor Fritz To Set Up Holger Rune Meeting

  3. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Survives Yannick Hanfmann Test To Reach Last 16

  4. China Open 2025: Anisimova Ousts Noskova In Beijing To Claim Second WTA-1000 Title Of Year

  5. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In Kashmir, Reading Books Is A Form Of Resistance Against Enforced Silence

  2. Pune Residents And Organisations Rally For Sonam Wangchuk’s Release, Demand Sustainable Development For Ladakh

  3. Day In Pics: October 05, 2025

  4. Talks Of Secular Front In Jammu And Kashmir To Take On BJP In Rajya Sabha Polls

  5. Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah Hospitalised In Srinagar

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Writing On Tradition And Identity: An Interview With Inakali Assumi On Her New Book Isu Le

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Israel Accused Of Detaining Greta Thunberg In Infested Cell And Forcing Her To Hold Flags

  2. Russian Strikes Kill Five In Ukraine, Trigger Widespread Power Outages

  3. Gunmen Kill Two, Injure 12 In Violent Montgomery Nightlife Shootout

  4. Pakistan To Honour Mohsin Naqvi With Gold Medal For Asia Cup Stance

  5. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

Latest Stories

  1. Consider Yourself 'Police Without Uniform': Himachal Pradesh Police Engages Youth In Fight Against Drugs

  2. Horoscope Today, October 6, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Scorpio, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. The District Mental Health Programme: The Story So Far

  4. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  5. Sevilla 4-1 Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26: Sanchez Stars, Lewandowski Flops As Dreadful Barca Suffer Away Defeat

  6. Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 220 Crore Mark In Opening Weekend

  7. Delhi NCR Weather: Yellow Alert Active as Western Disturbance Brings Relief

  8. Madhya Pradesh Forms SIT To Investigate Deaths Of 14 Children Linked to Contaminated Cough Syrup