Football

Newcastle United 2-0 Nottingham Forest, Premier League: Postecoglou Stays Winless After Matchday 7

Ange Postecoglou remains without a win after seven matches in charge of Nottingham Forest after their 2-0 loss at Newcastle United in the English Premier League 2025-26 on Sunday (October 5). Forest have lost five of those games under the Australian, who was serenaded with chants of “You're getting sacked in the morning” by his own fans during a midweek defeat in the Europa League. Bruno Guimaraes curled in a beautiful shot in the 58th minute and Nick Woltemade added a second from the penalty spot for Newcastle, who won in the league for just the second time this season.