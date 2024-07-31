Newcastle United: Eddie Howe Eyeing NUFC Transfers After Pre-Season Win

Eddie Howe is hopeful that Newcastle United can bring in a new signing soon after their resounding 4-1 win over Urawa Reds in Japan on Wednesday. (More Football News)
Alexander Isak opened the scoring early on before Rio Nitta levelled for the J. League side. Nick Pope then saved a penalty before Jacob Murphy scored a brace, netting either side of half-time.
Lewis Hall then rounded off the scoring just after the hour mark to ensure Newcastle made it two wins from two in pre-season.
Howe was keen to protect his players during the game as Isak was removed early on, but he was also forced to play Joelinton in defence for the final 10 minutes without a ready replacement.
Newcastle are looking to expand their squad depth, and when asked about transfer plans, Howe gave a small hint that someone could be coming soon.
"I hope so, but I have no idea how close things are," Howe said after the game.
"I hope so. We are working hard to make things happen."
Newcastle beat Hull City 2-0 in their opening pre-season match on Saturday and are currently in Japan for their tour.
The Magpies will face Yokohama before flying home to host Girona and Brest at St. James' Park, and Howe was pleased with what he saw in their second friendly as they step up their preparations for the new Premier League season.
"I thought it was a good game and good conditions to improve our fitness levels," he added.
"It was a little bit cooler at kick-off but still a hot and humid day. It has certainly helped the players, but we still have lots to improve on. I thought mentally we could not complain about the players."