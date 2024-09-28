Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola rued his side's finishing after their 1-1 draw with Newcastle United on Saturday. (More Football News)
City had taken the lead in the first half through Josko Gvardiol, after neat play from Jack Grealish helped create the goal, but were pegged back when Anthony Gordon won and converted a penalty after the break.
Despite having 16 shots, and six efforts on target, City only registered 0.87 expected goals (xG), suggesting those chances were not of a high quality.
Erling Haaland failed to extend his scoring run, while Nick Pope made a fine save from Bernardo Silva late on, as City saw a run of 14 successive Premier League matches in which they had scored multiple goals come to an end.
A frustrated Guardiola told TNT Sports: "We made bad decisions at the last minute to make it 2-0. It is always difficult here with their physicality and they defend so deep.
"We had chances but Pope was brilliant so we take the point.
"When we scored we played better. We make a mistake and after they play better. But then we take the game again and had chances to win it.
"They had moments in first ten minutes and after their goal, but in general we played really good."
Guardiola was full of praise for City's midfielders, with Rodri's season-ending knee injury leaving him searching for solutions.
"Mateo [Kovacic] was brilliant, Rico [Lewis] too. Bernardo played there. Really good," Guardiola said.
City are back in European action on Tuesday, as they travel to Slovakia to face Slovan Bratislava.