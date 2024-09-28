Football

Newcastle United 1-1 Manchester City: Guardiola Rues Finishing As MCFC Frustrated At St James' Park

City had taken the lead in the first half through Josko Gvardiol, after neat play from Jack Grealish helped create the goal, but were pegged back when Anthony Gordon won and converted a penalty after the break

Pep-Guardiola
Pep Guardiola was frustrated by Man City's finishing
info_icon

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola rued his side's finishing after their 1-1 draw with Newcastle United on Saturday. (More Football News)

City had taken the lead in the first half through Josko Gvardiol, after neat play from Jack Grealish helped create the goal, but were pegged back when Anthony Gordon won and converted a penalty after the break.

Despite having 16 shots, and six efforts on target, City only registered 0.87 expected goals (xG), suggesting those chances were not of a high quality.

Erling Haaland failed to extend his scoring run, while Nick Pope made a fine save from Bernardo Silva late on, as City saw a run of 14 successive Premier League matches in which they had scored multiple goals come to an end.

A frustrated Guardiola told TNT Sports: "We made bad decisions at the last minute to make it 2-0. It is always difficult here with their physicality and they defend so deep.

"We had chances but Pope was brilliant so we take the point.

Pep Guardiola called his rivalry with Arsenal "war" after 2-2 draw - null
Manchester City 2-2 Arsenal, EPL: Pep Guardiola Declares 'War' In Escalating Rivalry

BY Stats Perform

"When we scored we played better. We make a mistake and after they play better. But then we take the game again and had chances to win it.

"They had moments in first ten minutes and after their goal, but in general we played really good."

Guardiola was full of praise for City's midfielders, with Rodri's season-ending knee injury leaving him searching for solutions.

"Mateo [Kovacic] was brilliant, Rico [Lewis] too. Bernardo played there. Really good," Guardiola said.

City are back in European action on Tuesday, as they travel to Slovakia to face Slovan Bratislava.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs AUS: England Pacer Jofra Archer 'Just Happy' To Be Playing Again
  2. Mayank Yadav Earns Maiden India Call-Up For Bangladesh T20I Series - Check Full Squad
  3. Nepal Vs Canada Toss Update, T20I Tri-Series: NEP Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  4. BCCI's AGM To Focus On Electing Representatives For ICC Meetings
  5. Canada T20I Tri-Nation Series Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Venue, Squads - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Newcastle United 1-1 Manchester City: Eddie Howe Thrilled With Anthony Gordon's Leading Role In Draw
  2. Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti Out For Derby Day Revenge But Wary Of Improved Atletico
  3. Arsenal 4-2 Leicester City: Gunners Strike Twice In Stoppage Time To Down Foxes At The Emirates Stadium
  4. Derby County 2-3 Norwich City: Borja Sainz Scores Hat-Trick To Make It Three Wins In Four For The Canaries
  5. Everton 2-1 Crystal Palace: Dwight McNeil's Brace Secures First Win Of The Season For Hosts
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Found Matters 'Mentally Tough' Against Roman Safiullin
  2. China Open: Aryna Sabalenka Closes In On Win-Streak Record After Triumph
  3. China Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes Roman Safiullin Test To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. AITA President Anil Jain's No Confidence Motion Withdrawn Amid Fund Misuse Allegations
  5. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Sees Off Clara Burel In The First Round On Return To Beijing
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana Polls: Congress Promises 'Martyr' Status For Deceased Protesting Farmers, Jobs, Legal MSP In Its Manifesto
  2. FIR Filed Against Nirmala Sitharaman Alleging Extortion For Electoral Bonds
  3. Remembering Keki Daruwalla, the Persians and the Greeks
  4. Jammu & Kashmir Elections 2024: Voices Of People on Article 370, Unemployment And More (Handwara Town)
  5. Bihar Floods: IMD Warns Of Flash Floods Due To Heavy Rain, Water Released From Barrages Swells Rivers
Entertainment News
  1. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  2. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
  3. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  4. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. Israel-Hezbollah Tensions: Israeli Military Says 'World A Better Place' After Hezbollah Confirms Death Of Leader Nasrallah
  2. After Nasrallah's Death, Who Will Be Hezbollah's Next Leader?
  3. Hassan Nasrallah's killing another Israeli blow to Iran, but war not yet an inevitability
  4. Van Gogh’s 'Sunflowers' Paintings Vandalised Again By Climate Activists, Revisiting 2022 Protest Incident
  5. NASA And SpaceX Set To Launch Crew-9 Tonight, Aiming To Rescue Sunita Williams
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 28, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Lebanon: Hezbollah Top Man Nasrallah Killed, Daughter Also Reported Dead In Israeli Strikes
  3. Weekly Horoscope For September 29th To October 5th: Check The Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. FDA Approves First New Schizophrenia Drug In 30 Years: Cobenfy Offers Hope With Fewer Side Effects | Details
  5. Berlin Marathon 2024 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. JSOWs Explained: America’s Long-Range Glide Bombs For Ukraine
  7. ENG Vs AUS: Hosts Level Series With 186-Run Win At Lord's - In Pics
  8. Cameron Green's Back Injury Casts Shadow On Participation In India Vs Australia Test Series