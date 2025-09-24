New York City FC Vs Inter Miami LIVE Streaming, Major League Soccer: When, Where To Watch NYC Vs INT On TV & Online

Inter Miami vs Orlando City, Leagues Cup Semi-Final: Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba (18) and Tigres UANL midfielder Diego Lainez, center, go for the ball during the first half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Inter Miami vs Orlando City, Leagues Cup Semi-Final: Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba (18) and Tigres UANL midfielder Diego Lainez, center, go for the ball during the first half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky