New York City FC Vs Inter Miami LIVE Streaming, Major League Soccer: When, Where To Watch NYC Vs INT On TV & Online

Here's all you need to know about the livestream and telecast info of the New York City FC vs Inter Miami, Major League Soccer match to be played at the Citi Field stadium

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Inter Miami vs Orlando City Live Score Leagues Cup 2025 Semi-Final AP Photo
Inter Miami vs Orlando City, Leagues Cup Semi-Final: Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba (18) and Tigres UANL midfielder Diego Lainez, center, go for the ball during the first half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Inter Miami travel to New York City FC in the MLS 2025 match

  • Messi's contract talk is hogging the headlines

  • Herons are fifth in the points table

Lionel Messi went to watch some soccer on Friday. He didn't say a word about his own future.

The Inter Miami star — who is closing in on a contract extension that will keep him with his Major League Soccer club through at least the 2026 season and likely beyond — showed up to watch the global finals of the 1v1 soccer tournament that he helped create and is sponsored by a hydration drink that he co-founded.

His appearance came days after he and Inter Miami closed in on an extension, one that the sides have been working on for months and would assure him of being with the club when it plans to open its new stadium near Miami International Airport next year.

Messi watched both the men’s and women’s semifinals and then the finals of his event. He greeted the winners on stage and signed autographs for fans, even taking a large group selfie with the entire crowd at the end.

But there were no hints about the contract coming from his team on Friday and he did not address reporters.

Messi only spoke behind the scenes to his team about the tournament, with his interview being sent out to members of the media afterward.

“It is really so nice to see and to share this opportunity providing a platform for the game that is 1v1,” Messi said.

When asked about the extension, Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano said he remains hopeful.

“I hope it happens soon, because I think it’s great news not only for the club but for MLS in general, right?” Mascherano said earlier Friday at the team’s training base in Fort Lauderdale.

“I don’t think it’s just for the team,” Mascherano said. “Obviously, for the team, for the club, for the history of this club, it’s something unique. But I think for soccer in general in the United States, it would be very, very important news. They could have the best player who has ever played this sport here for a while longer.”

Messi captained Argentina to the World Cup title in 2022 and has been part of qualifying matches with the team — but has not formally said that he will play in the tournament when it comes to the U.S., Canada and Mexico next year.

The 38-year-old Messi has 20 goals — second most in the league — and 11 assists in MLS play this season.

He joined Inter Miami in July 2023 on a 2 1/2-year contract, one that was worth an estimated $150 million at the time. Messi was MLS’ MVP last season, even in a year where he missed 15 of Inter Miami’s 34 regular-season matches with injuries or national team commitments.

He has helped the team win its first two trophies, the Leagues Cup in 2023 and the Supporters’ Shield for having the best record in MLS last season.

Messi and Inter Miami will play D.C. United on Saturday. Miami opens the weekend sixth in the Eastern Conference, eight points behind first-place Philadelphia — but with three matches in hand on the conference leaders and still in the race for one of the top playoff seeds as well as the Supporters' Shield.

New York City FC vs Inter Miami, Major League Soccer 2025 - Live Streaming Info

When will the New York City FC vs Inter Miami Major League Soccer match take place?

The New York City FC vs Inter Miami Major League Soccer match will kick off at 5:00 AM IST on Thursday, September 25 at the Citi Field stadium.

Where to watch the New York City FC vs Inter Miami Major League Soccer match?

The New York City FC vs Inter Miami Major League Soccer match will not be televised in India. The match will be livestreamed on the AppleTV app and website.

In the USA, the match will be streamed on MLS Season Pass and EA Sports FC.

(With AP inputs)

Published At:
