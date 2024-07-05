Netherlands Vs Turkiye, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final 4 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NED Vs TUR On TV And Online

The Netherlands will lock horns against Türkiye in the fourth quarter-final at the UEFA Euro 2024 on Sunday, July 7, at 12:30 AM (IST). The Dutch come into this contest on the back of a strong 3-0 win over the Romanians in the round of 16 whereas Türkiye had to beat Austria 2-1. (More Football News)
The Dutch, led by Virgil van Dijk, finished third in their Group D and were among the best third-place finishers.
Türkiye finished level on points with their Group F leaders Portugal, by winning three of their four group matches.
Netherlands vs Turkiye: Head-to-Head Record
These two have faced each other 15 times with the Netherlands winning six to Türkiye's four. Four matches have ended in draws.
This will be however their first meeting at a major tourney.
Here’s all you need to know about the Netherlands vs Turkiye UEFA Euro 2024 4th quarter-final match:
When will the Netherlands vs Turkiye UEFA Euro 2024 4th quarter-final match take place?
The Netherlands vs Turkiye UEFA Euro 2024 4th quarter-final match will be played on Sunday, July 7 at 12:30 AM IST
Where will the Netherlands vs Turkiye UEFA Euro 2024 4th quarter-final match take place?
The Netherlands vs Turkiye UEFA Euro 2024 4th quarter-final match is scheduled to take place at the Olympiastadion Berlin Stadium.
Where to watch Netherlands vs Turkiye UEFA Euro 2024 4th quarter-final match in India?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.