Football

Netherlands Vs France Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs FRA European Championship Match

Here are all the details about Netherlands Vs France, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group D matchday 2 Live Streaming

AP
France's Kylian Mbappe eyes the ball during a training session in Paderborn, Germany, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. France will play against Netherland during their Group D soccer match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament on June 21. Photo: AP
info_icon

Group D heavyweights Netherlands and France go up against each other on Friday in a UEFA Euro 2024 battle that will give the winner a confirmed ticket to the round of 16. (More Football News)

France earned a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Austria in their opening Euro 2024 encounter. The win was headlined by the injury to their star striker Kylian Mbappe who now suffers from a broken nose. Mbappe did return to training on Wednesday but his participation for the game against the Netherlands remains in doubt.

Netherlands were pushed a goal behind within just 16 minutes in their Euro 2024 opener againsta Robert Lewandowski-less Poland. However, the Oranje recovered with an equaliser in 29th minute and then the winner just seven minutes before the regulation ending time.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the main focus in Leipzig. - null
Euro 2024 Social Round-Up: Cristiano Ronaldo's Rally Cry And Kylian Mbappe Injury Update

BY Stats Perform

Both teams had a tough time in their openers and now with France without Mbappe, it is expected to be a really close battle on Friday.

Here are all the details about Netherlands Vs France, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group D matchday 2 Live Streaming:

When is the Netherlands Vs France, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group D match?

The Netherlands Vs France, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group D match will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on Saturday, June 22 at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Netherlands Vs France, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group D match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Click HERE to find your global broadcast partners and live streaming information.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'I Challenge PM Modi Openly To...': Uddhav Thackeray's Fresh Dig Ahead Of Maha Assembly Elections
  2. Delhi: Power Demand All-time High At 8,656 MW As Blistering Heatwave Refuses To Abate
  3. Bima Bharti To Seek Re-Election From Rupauli Assembly Seat On RJD Ticket
  4. NTA Scraps UGC-NET A Day After Exam Amid Questions Over Integrity; Test To Be Conducted Afresh
  5. Breaking News, June 19: Centre Approves MSP For 14 Crops; PM Modi To Visit J&K On June 20-21
Entertainment News
  1. Jordan Peele Sets New Film October 2026 Release
  2. BTS Member Jimin To Release Second Solo Album Next Month
  3. Katy Perry Announces New Song 'Woman's World'
  4. Mohanlal Elected Unopposed As President Of Actors' Body AMMA For Second Term
  5. Deepika Padukone Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Black Bodycon Dress At ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Event
Sports News
  1. Netherlands Vs France Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs FRA European Championship Match
  2. Slovenia Vs Serbia, UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Hopes For First European Championship Title Alive
  3. Sports News June 19 Highlights: India-W Beat South Africa-W In 2nd ODI; Germany Beat Hungary 2-0 In Euro 2024
  4. England Vs Denmark, Euro 2024 Preview: Recreating The Wembley Showdown From Four Years Ago?
  5. United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Highlights: USA Fight But Fall Short As SA Find Their Mojo
World News
  1. Virginia Claims Top Spot As Most Patriotic State In America | Check Full List
  2. The leader Of Lebanon's Hezbollah Group Warns Archenemy Israel Against Wider War
  3. Putin’s North Korea Visit For First Time In 25 years Amid US Tensions - Key Points
  4. President Putin Gifts 2nd Russian Luxury Limousine To North Korean Leader Kim
  5. Why Are Gen Z Men Spending Thousands On ‘Lookmaxxing’? Can This TikTok Trend Get Them A Perfect Appearance?
Latest Stories
  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gets Candid On His Dynamic With Anurag Kashyap: We Are Not Even Friends
  2. Nalanda University: From Ruins To New Campus | A Tour
  3. World Championship Of Legends 2024: Dale Steyn, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed And Dhawal Kulkarni To Take Part In Inaugural Tournament
  4. Subway Adds Another Footlong Item To Sidekicks Menu, Get All New ‘Footlong Dipper’ At Just $3!
  5. Woman Finds Dead Mouse Inside Hershey's Chocolate Syrup Bottle Ordered Online | Video
  6. 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' Trailer Review: Tahira Kashyap's Tale Of Three Women Dealing With Urban Loneliness Is As Real As It Can Get
  7. Denmark Vs England, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch DEN Vs ENG In European Championship
  8. Breaking News, June 19: Centre Approves MSP For 14 Crops; PM Modi To Visit J&K On June 20-21