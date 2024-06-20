Netherlands Vs France Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs FRA European Championship Match

Group D heavyweights Netherlands and France go up against each other on Friday in a UEFA Euro 2024 battle that will give the winner a confirmed ticket to the round of 16. (More Football News)
France earned a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Austria in their opening Euro 2024 encounter. The win was headlined by the injury to their star striker Kylian Mbappe who now suffers from a broken nose. Mbappe did return to training on Wednesday but his participation for the game against the Netherlands remains in doubt.
Netherlands were pushed a goal behind within just 16 minutes in their Euro 2024 opener againsta Robert Lewandowski-less Poland. However, the Oranje recovered with an equaliser in 29th minute and then the winner just seven minutes before the regulation ending time.
Both teams had a tough time in their openers and now with France without Mbappe, it is expected to be a really close battle on Friday.
Here are all the details about Netherlands Vs France, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group D matchday 2 Live Streaming:
When is the Netherlands Vs France, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group D match?
The Netherlands Vs France, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group D match will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on Saturday, June 22 at 12:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Netherlands Vs France, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group D match?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.