Netherlands Vs France Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs FRA European Championship Match

France's Kylian Mbappe eyes the ball during a training session in Paderborn, Germany, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. France will play against Netherland during their Group D soccer match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament on June 21. Photo: AP

France's Kylian Mbappe eyes the ball during a training session in Paderborn, Germany, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. France will play against Netherland during their Group D soccer match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament on June 21. Photo: AP