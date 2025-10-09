Nepal Vs Vietnam Live Streaming, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Group F Match

Nepal have zero points and a -3 goal difference; Vietnam and Laos have three points each, with Vietnam ahead on goal difference
Vietnam have a 2-0 lead in the head-to-head record against Nepal from previous qualifiers in 2003
Vietnam won 5-0 against Laos but lost 0-5 to Malaysia in their recent matches
Vietnam take on hosts Vietnam in a crucial AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers third-round match at the Go Dau Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City today (October 9). Watch the Vietnam vs Nepal football match live.
A defeat will eliminate Nepal. For Vietnam, a win today would consolidate their position in the top two of Group F. As things stand, Malaysia lead the group with six points and a +6 goal difference, followed by Vietnam and Laos on three points each, with Vietnam ahead on goal difference. Nepal trail with zero points and a -3 goal difference.
Vietnam have three points from two matches, having beaten Laos 5-0 before falling 0-5 to Malaysia, a fixture under FIFA scrutiny for purported falsification of citizenship documents by some Malaysian players. Nepal, meanwhile, have suffered two losses -- against Malaysia (0-2) and Laos (1-2).
Vietnam Vs Nepal Head-To-Head Record
This marks the third meeting between the two teams. Vietnam lead the head-to-head record 2-0, with 5-0 and 2-0 wins during their AFC Asian Cup qualifying matches in 2003.
Vietnam Vs Nepal Live Streaming Info
There will be no live streaming or television broadcast of the Vietnam vs Nepal match in India. Fans in India can watch all India matches of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers live on the FanCode app and website.