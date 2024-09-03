Football

Nations League: Belgium Focused On Future After Disappointing Euros 2024

Belgium are aiming to put a disappointing Euro 2024 campaign behind them, with success in the Nations League now their priority

Charles De Ketelaere
Belgium are aiming to put a disappointing Euro 2024 campaign behind them, with success in the Nations League now their priority. (More Football News)

Domenico Tedesco's side reached the last 16 in Germany, being knocked out after a 1-0 defeat to France thanks to Jan Vertonghen's own goal.

Belgium won just one of their four games at the tournament, finishing second behind Romania in the exceptionally tight Group E.

They had 20 shots on target throughout the tournament, but only scored two goals, with both of them coming in their victory over Romania in the second group game.

Forward Charles De Ketelaere, who played just six minutes in the tournament, says they are not focusing on the past.

"We talked about it yesterday so we can leave it behind," De Ketelaere said.

"We should have done better in the group stage so that we got an easier opponent in the last-16 than a top side like France.

"It's not just the coach's fault, because it's the players on the field who carry out the instructions. The only way to move forward is with the games ahead of us."

Belgium are turning their attention to the Nations League, where they will face Israel and France in League A Group 2 this international break.

With a potential title on the line if they can put on a strong show in the competition, De Ketelaere is confident Belgium can get back to their best.

"I just see it as two matches we want to win," De Ketelaere added. "The group is also still a [good chance to advance], even though the European Championship was not what we expected.

"I'm ready to show myself and do my best. I hope I get my chance. There will be more room to play, and I hope I can do my part."

