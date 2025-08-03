Napoli Vs Brest Live Streaming, Pre-Season Club Friendly: When, Where To Watch Match

Italian Serie A champions Napoli host French side Stade Brestois 29 (Brest) in a pre-season friendly at Stadio Teofilo Patini on Sunday (August 3, 2025). This will mark only the second meeting between the two teams. Here's all you need to know about the Napoli vs Brest football match tonight.
Antonio Conte's Napoli outlasted Inter Milan in a title fight for ages to claim their fourth Serie A title, and second in three seasons. The Blues (vs Cagliari) led Internazionale (vs Como) by one point entering the final day, with both matches kicking off simultaneously.
The Milan side took the lead over Como in the 20th minute, but Napoli sealed the title with a 2-0. Inter also won their final day fixture 2-0, but it wasn't enough.
Weeks after lifting the Scudetto, Napoli suffered a shock 0-2 defeat against Arezzo in their first warm-up game ahead of the new season. It was followed by a nervy 2-1 win against Catanzaro. After the Brest match, they will play four more friendlies.
Brest enter the match on the back of two wins, 3-2 vs Rennes and 1-0 vs Le Hevre. Eric Roy's men are also scheduled to play Sassuolo during the brief Italy visit, after which the Pirates will return home for their Ligue 1 opener against visiting Lille.
Napoli Vs Brest, Pre-Season Club Friendly: Live Streaming
When to watch Napoli Vs Brest, Pre-Season Club Friendly?
The Napoli vs Brest, Pre-Season Club Friendly will be played on Sunday, 3 August at 10:30 pm IST.
Where to watch Napoli Vs Brest, Pre-Season Club Friendly?
Napoli vs Brest pre-season club friendly will not be broadcast or streamed in India, but fans can watch it internationally on YouTube. In Iran, it will be available on Persiana Sports, while viewers in Italy can catch the action on DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, and Sky Sport 251.