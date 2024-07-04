Mozambique Vs Namibia, COSAFA Cup 2024 Semi-Final 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

The semi-final 2 of the COSAFA Cup 2024 will witness a clash between Mozambique and Namibia on July 5, Friday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Baraki. (More Football News)
Mozambique topped their Group A points table with five points earned from three matches. They kicked off their season with draws against South Africa (1-1) and Eswatini (0-0) but won their third group stage match against Botswana with a score of 3-1.
Namibia, are coming off with a second place in Group D with seven points from three matches. They started their COSAFA Cup 2024 campaign with a goalless draw against Angola but then gained the winning momentum with victories over Lesotho (2-1) and Seychelles (3-1).
Ahead of the semi-final 2 clash, here are the live streaming details for the Mozambique Vs Namibia, Cosafa Cup 2024 match
When will the Mozambique Vs Namibia, COSAFA Cup 2024 2nd semi-final match take place?
The Mozambique Vs Namibia, COSAFA Cup 2024 2nd semi-final match will be played on Friday, July 5 at 9:30 PM IST.
Where will the Mozambique Vs Namibia, COSAFA Cup 2024 1st semi-final match match take place?
The Mozambique Vs Namibia, COSAFA Cup 2024 2nd semi-final match is scheduled to take place at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Baraki, suburb of Algiers, Algeria.
What time will the Mozambique Vs Namibia, Cosafa Cup 2024 2nd semi-final match begin?
The Mozambique Vs Namibia, COSAFA Cup 2024 2nd semi-final match will start at 9:30 pm. IST
Where to watch Mozambique Vs Namibia, COSAFA Cup 2024 2nd semi-final match in India?
Unfortunately, there will be no telecast or live streaming of the same in India.