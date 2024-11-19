Morgan Rogers Pens Long-term Aston Villa Deal

Morgan Rogers has signed a new contract to keep him at Aston Villa until the end of the 2029-30 season. (More Football News)
Rogers, newly minted as a full England international after making his debut against Greece last week, joined Villa in February from Middlesbrough.
He swiftly established himself as a regular in Unai Emery's set-up, and has played 22 times in the Premier League, making 19 starts.
The 22-year-old has netted six goals and provided three assists in the top flight.
Rogers has also started each of Villa's four Champions League matches this season.
His tally of nine chances created in the Champions League is the most of any player in Villa's squad, five more than next-best Ollie Watkins.