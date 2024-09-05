Morgan Gibbs-White Supports Interim Coach Lee Carsley's Full-Time Role In England Football

Morgan Gibbs-White believes Lee Carsley is a perfect fit for the England job and has backed the interim head coach to get the full-time position. (More Football News)
Gibbs-White is one of four new players, along with Angel Gomes, Tino Livramento and Noni Madueke, to be called up in Carsley's first England squad for the start of their Nations League campaign.
The Nottingham Forest captain was a key player for Carsley in the U21s, making 15 appearances under him, and was also part of the Under-21 European Championship win last year.
England won all six of their matches at the tournament in Romania and Georgia, scoring 11 goals and overperforming their expected goals (xG) figures by 2.5.
Their defensive solidity was just as important to their success though, as they did not concede a single goal from 79 shots faced.
And Gibbs-White thinks that with his credentials, Carsley should be a real contender to become the permanent England manager.
"I know how he works, he's a great manager tactically, man-management is great," Gibbs-White said.
"I was buzzing when I found out that he got the job as he really deserved it, and I feel like it suits him perfectly.
"Hopefully the games go well for him, and you never know what the future holds."
Madueke, another of the players to make the move up from England U21, also has faith that Carsley will do well in the role.
The Chelsea winger made 19 appearances under the 50-year-old, with only Taylor Harwood-Belis (21) being handed more caps than him.
"He has great ideas, and he is also able to implement the way he wants to play, like in your mind, and make it easy for you," Madueke told BBC Radio 5 Live. "I feel as though all of the top managers have that.
"Definitely I couldn't speak more highly of him. I feel as though he is a great manager. I feel as though he knows the pathway, he knows the system.
"He knows the FA; he has been working at the FA for a long time. [He is] similar to Gareth [Southgate] in that sense, so I hope he can do extremely well.
"I have got all the belief in him for sure."
England begin their Nations League campaign against the Republic of Ireland in League B Group 2 before hosting Finland on Tuesday.