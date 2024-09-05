Alan Shearer believes Marcus Rashford should have left Manchester United if he wanted to reignite his England career. (More Football News)
Rashford enjoyed a stellar start to life under Erik ten Hag, netting 30 goals in all competitions during the Dutchman's first season in 2022-23.
However, he struggled to build on that momentum last campaign, scoring just eight goals and registering six assists in 43 appearances across all competitions, resulting in him being left out of Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 squad.
So far this season, he has played in all four of United's matches but has failed to get a goal involvement so far, having had no shots and creating just three chances, meaning he has been unable to force himself into Lee Carsley's first Three Lions squad.
And former England forward Shearer believes a change in club may have been the spark Rashford needed to get back to his best form.
"In his current form, I don't see Marcus Rashford reviving his England career," Shearer told Betfair.
"I personally don't know his mentality, or what his approach is in terms of training, but there's only one way back, which is to train and have the right attitude.
"But looking from the outside, for me, he should have left Man United to reignite his career because he's gone very static for whatever reason, and it hasn't worked for him for a while now.
"Only Marcus can answer how much he wants to get back to scoring 30 goals a season."