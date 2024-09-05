Football

Premier League: Salah Exit Would Hurt Liverpool A Lot, Says Team-Mate Diaz

Liverpool may struggle to recover when Mohamed Salah finally calls time on his stint on Merseyside, says fellow Reds attacker Luis Diaz

Mohamed-Salah-Liverpool
Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring versus Manchester United
info_icon

Liverpool may struggle to recover when Mohamed Salah finally calls time on his stint on Merseyside, says fellow Reds attacker Luis Diaz. (More Football News)

Salah has entered the final year of his contract with Liverpool, for whom he has scored 214 goals in all competitions since arriving from Roma in 2017.

With Saudi Pro League clubs and Paris Saint-Germain having been linked with the Egyptian, he is yet to agree fresh terms with Liverpool, and his comments after Sunday's 3-0 win at Manchester United cast further doubt on his future.

In his post-match interview with Sky Sports, Salah said he was keen to enjoy 2024-25 in case it proves to be his "last year" at Anfield.

Salah said "nobody" at Liverpool has talked to him about a new contract and suggested his future will be dictated by the club.

Diaz, who scored twice from Salah assists at Old Trafford last time out, says Liverpool will suffer whenever the 32-year-old does seek pastures new.

"It would be hard for us," the Colombia winger told Telemundo. "It would be hard for Liverpool. 

"It's going to hurt us a lot. He still has a year to think about it, it's not easy. He always gives his very best. 

"He has done it from the start. It would be very hard to lose a key player like him. It's his decision and we respect that, but I hope he doesn't leave."

Salah joined Diaz on the scoresheet on Sunday, netting his 10th goal in nine appearances at Old Trafford in all competitions.

He is just the second player to score 10 or more goals at a single away venue for Premier League clubs since 1992-93, after Alan Shearer, who scored 10 at Elland Road.

Salah has now either scored (11) or assisted (six) 17 of Liverpool's last 23 Premier League goals against United, recording more goal involvements versus the Red Devils than any other player in the competition's history.

