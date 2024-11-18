Montenegro Vs Turkiye Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Group B4 Clash

Montenegro and Turkiye call curtains in Group B4 of their UEFA Nations League 2024-25 season when both sides lock horns at the Gradski Stadion Niksic on Tuesday, November 19 (Wednesday, November 20). (More Football News)
Both the sides have had contradicting results with Montenegro going into the group finale as one of the four sides to pick up any points in the campaign so far. Montenegro suffered defeats against Iceland on Saturday and have now lost five games in Group B4.
Vincenzo Montella's Turkey will look to secure top spot in the group and secure automatic promotion into League A. Their last match was a goalless draw against Wales at the Kadir Has Stadium.
Predictable XIs:
Montenegro possible starting lineup:
Nikic; M. Vukcevic, Sipcic, Vujacic, Gasevic; Jankevic, Bacic; Radulovic, Jovovic, Camaj; Jovetic
Turkey possible starting lineup:
Gunok; Celik, Demiral, Akaydin, Elmali; Kokcu, Yuksek; Akgun, Guler, Akturkoglu; Yildiz
When is the Montenegro vs Turkiye, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
The Montenegro vs Turkiye, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played on Wednesday, 20 November at 1:15 AM IST.
Where is the Montenegro vs Turkiye, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
The Montenegro vs Turkiye, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played at the City Stadium Niksic.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Netherlands Vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match in India?
The live streaming of the Montenegro vs Turkiye, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be available on the SonyLIV application and website in India.