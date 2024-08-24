Mohun Bagan Vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2024 Semi-Final 2: When, Where To Watch

On Tuesday, August 27, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Bengaluru FC will face off at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, vying for a place in the final of the Durand Cup 2024. (More Football News)
The Giants secured a semi-final berth by overcoming Punjab FC in a dramatic quarter-final clash. The game ended in a 3-3 draw after regular time, but the Mariners emerged victorious 6-5 in the penalty shootout, with goalkeeper Vishal Kaith making two pivotal saves.
On the other hand, Bengaluru FC, stormed into the semis with a 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters thanks to a stoppage-time (95th minute) winner by Jorge Pereyra Diaz, securing their coveted spot.
When is Mohun Bagan Vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2024 Semi-Final 2?
The Durand Cup 2024 semi-final match between Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will be held on August 27, Tuesday at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata at 5:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Mohun Bagan Vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2024 Semi-Final 2?
The Mohun Bagan Vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2024 Semi-Final 2 match will be available to live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India.