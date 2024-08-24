Football

Mohun Bagan Vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2024 Semi-Final 2: When, Where To Watch

The Mohun Bagan Vs Bengaluru FC Durand Cup 2024 semi-finals match will be held on August 27, Tuesday at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata. Here's how, when, and where to watch the match live

Mohun Bagan Super Giant team at Durand Cup 2024. Photo: X | Mohun Bagan
On Tuesday, August 27, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Bengaluru FC will face off at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, vying for a place in the final of the Durand Cup 2024. (More Football News)

The Giants secured a semi-final berth by overcoming Punjab FC in a dramatic quarter-final clash. The game ended in a 3-3 draw after regular time, but the Mariners emerged victorious 6-5 in the penalty shootout, with goalkeeper Vishal Kaith making two pivotal saves.

On the other hand, Bengaluru FC, stormed into the semis with a 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters thanks to a stoppage-time (95th minute) winner by Jorge Pereyra Diaz, securing their coveted spot.

When is Mohun Bagan Vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2024 Semi-Final 2?

The Durand Cup 2024 semi-final match between Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will be held on August 27, Tuesday at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata at 5:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Mohun Bagan Vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2024 Semi-Final 2?

The Mohun Bagan Vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2024 Semi-Final 2 match will be available to live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India.

