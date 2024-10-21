Football

Mohammedan Sporting Vs Kerala Blasters Crowd Violence: 'Concerned' Tuskers Write To Indian Super League - Read Statement

The Indian Super League match between Mohammedan Sporting and Kerala Blasters was halted for a few minutes due to crowd violence, at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday

2024-25 Indian Super League football Mohammedan SC vs Kerela Blasters photo gallery_4
ISL 2024-25: Match stopped for a few minutes due to crowd violence | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 match between Mohammedan Sporting and Kerala Blasters was momentarily halted as fans of either sides clashed in the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday. (Report | Highlights | More ISL News)

Mohammedan Sporting, who took the lead, fell behind after the Tuskers scored twice in the second half that led to several fans of the home team get angry. The highlight came when the referee did not award a penalty in the dying minutes of the game that left Sporting fans angry.

Mohammedan Sporting fans did not take that well and some could be seen climbing up the stands and hurling abuse at the referee whereas a bottle was thrown on the pitch as well. Furthermore, there were also reports of stones, logs, and other objects being thrown on the pitch.

Due to this, the referee brought the game to a standstill and ordered the players to go back to their respective dugout, before things got back to normal.

Mohammedan's player Samad Ali Mallick was seen requesting the crowd to calm down. After sometime the match eventually resumed as the Blasters kept their lead intact, and won the ISL 2024/25 fixture 2-1.

Later, KBFC issued a statement on their official X handle. Check their full statement here:

Mohammedan Sporting still have to issue a statement of their own regarding the clash at the stadium.

The win saw them climb up to fifth in the ISL standings whereas Mohammedan Sporting lie in the 11th spot with four points from five games played.

What next for both teams?

Mohammedan SC will host Hyderabad FC at home on October 26 while Kerala Blasters FC will be in action on October 25 against rivals Bengaluru FC in Kochi.

