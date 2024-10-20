Mohammedan Sporting Vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: KBFC Eye To Crash MSC's Home Return Party

Kerala Blasters FC player Milos Drincic in action during an ISL match. Photo: X | Kerala Blasters FC

Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League 2024-25 fixture between Mohammedan Sporting and Kerala Blasters FC at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday, October 20. The two teams have faced each other once before at the Durand Cup and Mohammedan Sporting sealed the contest with a 3-0 victory. Catch the live score and updates from the match, right here

20 Oct 2024, 07:05:39 pm IST ISL Live Updates: Mohammedan Sporting Vs Kerala Blasters FC Here is how Mohammedan Sporting Club line-up eyeing their second win of the Indian Super League season. 🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨



The gaffer makes 2⃣ changes to the lineup from last match as Amarjit and Chothe make way for Angousana and Bikash!💪🔥⚔️#JaanShaanImaanDilMeinMohammedan ⚫️⚪️ #IndianFootball #IndianSuperLeague#TheBlackandWhiteArmy #JaanJaanMohammedan pic.twitter.com/7ZgiMNZx48 — Mohammedan SC (@MohammedanSC) October 20, 2024

20 Oct 2024, 06:51:45 pm IST ISL Live Updates: Mohammedan Sporting Vs Kerala Blasters FC We are about 30 minutes away from kick-off, and here's how Kerala shape up to face Mohammedan Sporting in Kolkata ℹ️ Your Blasters XI to take on Mohammedan tonight ⚔️🛡️#KeralaBlasters #KBFC #ISL #MSCKBFC #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/0k10amISTP — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) October 20, 2024