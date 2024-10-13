Football

Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk Released Early In Boost For Liverpool Ahead Of Chelsea Clash

Virgil Van Dijk is suspended for the Oranje's game against Germany on Monday, and will instead fly back to his club

Salah in action for Egypt.
Mohamed Salah will return to Liverpool earlier than expected, along with Virgil van Dijk, after he was released from international duty by Egypt on Saturday. (More Football News)

The 32-year-old was on the scoresheet as Egypt defeated Mauritania 2-0 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Friday, and was also expected to feature in the return fixture on Tuesday. 

However, in a boost for the Reds, who face fourth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League on October 20, Salah will head back to Merseyside having played just once for his country.

"The technical staff of Egypt's senior football team led by manager Hossam Hassan held a meeting with Mohamed Salah, the captain of the Pharaohs," the Egyptian FA said in a statement. 

"It was agreed during the meeting to rest the player from the upcoming match."

Salah will be joined by Liverpool captain Van Dijk, whose international involvement for the Netherlands ended prematurely after receiving a red card in their 1-1 draw with Hungary in the Nations League on Friday. 

The defender is suspended for the Oranje's game against Germany on Monday, and will instead fly back to his club.

Liverpool, under new manager Arne Slot, edged Crystal Palace 1-0 in their final game before the international break to maintain a one-point lead over champions Manchester City at the top after seven matches.

