Football

MLS Transfers: Alexey Miranchuk Swaps Serie A Side Atalanta For Atlanta

Miranchuk, who won the Europa League with Atalanta last season, has signed a three-year contract with an option of a further year for a reported €15 million fee.

Alexey Miranchuk, MLS, Atlanta
Alexey Miranchuk has joined Atlanta United from Atalanta
info_icon

Alexey Miranchuk has completed a permanent transfer from Atalanta to Atlanta United, the MLS club confirmed on Tuesday. (More Football News)

The Russia international made 42 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A side last term, scoring three goals and adding 12 assists. 

The Russia international made 42 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A side last term, scoring three goals and adding 12 assists. 

During his four-year stay in Italy, where he spent time on loan with Torino for the 2022-23 season, Miranchuk netted 13 goals in his 100 appearances in the Italian top flight.

“We’re excited to sign a player of Alexey’s quality at this point in his career from a top league in Europe,” Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said.

“He’s an attacking player who is an excellent chance creator capable of scoring goals.

Bologna have signed striker Thijs Dallinga from Toulouse. - null
Serie A Transfer News: Bologna Sign Thijs Dallinga From Toulouse As Joshua Zirkzee Replacement

BY Stats Perform

"Over the last four years, he has been a consistent player in Serie A and has made more than 40 combined appearances in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, while helping Atalanta win the Europa League title in 2023-24.

"We’re pleased to add a player with his experience and winning mentality to our group and we look forward to welcoming him to Atlanta.”

Miranchuk comes in as a replacement for Thiago Almada, who left Atlanta to join Botafogo earlier in the transfer window.

