Serie A Transfer News: Bologna Sign Thijs Dallinga From Toulouse As Joshua Zirkzee Replacement

Bologna have signed Dutch forward Thijs Dallinga from Toulouse for a reported €15million fee, a statement confirmed on Tuesday. (More Football News)
Dallinga, who joined Toulouse from Excelsior having scored 32 goals in 37 appearances in the 2021-22 Eredivisie season, ends a two-year spell with Le Tefece.
The 23-year-old netted 19 times in 44 outings in all competitions for the French side last season, including two goals against Liverpool in the Europa League group stage.
The Dutch international helped Toulouse win their first major trophy with their Coupe de France success in 2023, scoring two goals in the final against Nantes.
Dallinga will serve as a replacement for Joshua Zirkzee, who completed a £36.5million switch to Manchester United last week.
Zirkzee scored 11 times in Serie A last season, helping Bologna clinch qualification to the Champions League as they finished fifth in Italy's top flight.