Mexico Vs Jamaica Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group B, Matchday 1

Here is how you can watch Mexico Vs Jamaica Group B Matchday 1 Copa America 2024 in India and in other places of the world

Mexican players practice in rain ahead of their Copa America opener against Venezuela. Photo: X/@miseleccionmxEN
Mexico and Jamaica will lock horns in their Group B openers in the Copa America 2024 on Saturday (Sunday IST) with both teams eyeing a positive start to their campaigns. (More Football News)

Mexico enter the tournament on the back of two defeats. They lost to Uruguay 4-0 and then to Brazil 3-2 in their pre-tournament friendlies. They had beaten Bolivia 1-0 earlier.

Jamaica are playing just third Copa America and are still search for their debut win or even first points in the tournament. With some quality players in their side, Jamaica would try to at least steal a point from the encounter.

When and where the Mexico Vs Jamaica Group B Matchday 1 Copa America 2024 takes place?

The Mexico Vs Jamaica Copa America 2024 takes place at the NRG Stadium in Houston on June 22 (June 23 IST). The kick off time is 6:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Mexico Vs Jamaica Group B Matchday 1 Copa America 2024?

As of now, there is no broadcast or streaming of the Copa America 2024 in India.

However, you can click HERE to check where Copa America is being aired or streamed in different parts of the world.

Squads

Jamaica

Goalkeepers: Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union), Jahmali Waite (El Paso Locomotive), Coniah Boyce-Clarke (Reading), Shaquan Davis (Mount Pleasant)

Defenders: Damion Lowe (Philadelphia Union), Michael Hector (Charlton Athletic), Amari’i Bell (Luton Town), Richard King (Cavalier), Dexter Lembikisa (Hearts), Greg Leigh (Oxford United), Di’Shon Bernard (Sheffield Wednesday), Ethan Pinnock (Brentford), Wesley Harding (Millwall), Jon Bell (Seattle Sounders)

Midfielders: Bobby Decordova-Reid (Fulham), Kevon Lambert (Real Salt Lake), Alex Marshall (Portmore United), Joel Latibeaudiere (Coventry City), Kasey Palmer (Coventry City), Karoy Anderson (Charlton Athletic)

Forwards: Shamar Nicholson (Clermont), Leon Bailey (Aston Villa), Michail sAntonio (West Ham United), Demarai Gray (Al-Ettifaq), Renaldo Cephas (Ankaragucu), Kaheim Dixon (Arnett Gardens)

Mexico

Goalkeepers: Luis Malagon (Club America), Julio Gonzalez (UNAM), Raul Rangel (Guadalajara)

Defenders: Cesar Montes (Almeria), Jorge Sanchez (Porto), Gerardo Arteaga (Monterrey), Johan Vasquez (Genoa), Israel Reyes (Club America), Jesus Orozco (Guadalajara), Brian Garcia (Toluca), Bryan Gonzalez (Pachuca)

Midfielders: Edson Alvarez (West Ham United), Orbelin Pineda (AEK Athens), Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul), Carlos Rodriguez (Cruz Azul), Luis Romo (Monterrey), Roberto Alvarado (Guadalajara), Luis Chavez (Dynamo Moscow), Erick Sanchez (Pachuca), Diego Lainez (UANL), Marcelo Flores (UANL)

Forwards: Alexis Vega (Toluca), Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord), Cesar Huerta (UNAM), Julian Quinones (Club America), Guillermo Martínez (UNAM)

