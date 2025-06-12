Football

Man United Complete Matheus Cunha Signing From Wolverhampton Wanderers - Check Details

The 26-year-old scored 33 goals and provided 15 assists in 92 appearances for Wolves, with 15 of those goals coming in the Premier League last season

Manchester-United
Manchester United's new signing, Matheus Cunha
Matheus Cunha says his move to Manchester United is a "dream" after finalising his transfer from Wolves on Thursday. 

The Brazilian has signed a five-year contract through to June 2030, with the option of an additional year.

United announced they had reached an agreement with Wolves at the start of June, which was subject to visa and registration, after they had reportedly triggered a £62.5m release clause.

"It is hard to put into words my feelings about becoming a Manchester United player," Cunha told the club's media channels.

"Ever since I was a child in Brazil watching Premier League games on TV at my grandmother's house, United was my favourite English team, and I dreamed of wearing the red shirt. I want to thank my family and everyone who has helped me make that dream a reality.

"I can't wait for the start of pre-season to get to know my team-mates and prepare for the season ahead. All my focus is now on working hard to become a valuable part of the team and helping get this club back to the top."

In 2024-25, the 26-year-old made 33 Premier League appearances, finishing the league campaign with a team-high 15 goals. He also registered six assists, the second-most in the Wolves ranks. 

Cunha also created 57 chances, more than any of his team-mates, and had 110 shots (44 on target), more than any of the United players managed.

Overall, Cunha scored 33 goals in 92 appearances across all competitions in his two seasons with Wolves.

United are looking to improve after recording their worst-ever Premier League finish of 15th. They also scored just 44 goals in 38 league games, with only Everton (42), Ipswich Town (36), Leicester City (33) and Southampton (26) scoring fewer.

