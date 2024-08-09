Mateo Retegui Joins Atalanta From Genoa

Atalanta have signed Italy forward Mateo Retegui on a four-year contract from fellow Serie A club Genoa, the Europa League champions announced on Thursday. (More Football News)
No details of the deal were disclosed, though reports suggest it was worth around €28million.
In his one season at Genoa, he made 31 appearances in all competitions, netting nine goals and registering three assists.
The Argentinian-born 25-year-old has played 12 international matches since his debut in 2023, including all four of Italy's matches during the recent European Championship.
The signing of Retegui will be a welcome addition for coach Gian Piero Gasperini, who conceded earlier on Thursday that his side are less competitive now than they were just a few months ago.
Retegui will likely take over the role in the front line from Gianluca Scamacca, who will be out of action for at least six months after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament.