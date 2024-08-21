Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to be difficult to beat, as they aim to build on their opening-day win over Fulham against Brighton on Saturday. (More Football News)
Joshua Zirkzee made a mark on his United debut, scoring a late winner in a 1-0 win over the Cottagers to snatch three points.
It followed an up-and-down pre-season which finished with a penalty shootout defeat to Manchester City in the Community Shield.
Ten Hag has laid out high ambitions for the season and, with a team they have struggled against in recent years next up, he is keen to get United's style of play nailed down early on to set the tone for the campaign.
"The project is about building, working and constructing," Ten Hag told SuperSport.
"We talk also about what we want to achieve, and we are so highly ambitious, we want to go for the highest and do it in a certain way, playing football, so we're hard to beat, dynamic, proactive and aggressive. They are the words we want to hear after our performances."
Meanwhile, Brighton are the early leaders at the top of the Premier League after a resounding 3-0 win over Everton in their first game of the season.
It means they have now won each of their last five games including their impressive pre-season run, and despite being proud of his first game in charge, Fabian Hurzeler is not resting on his laurels.
"I'm very happy, it's a good start but nothing more, and it's important to stay humble after it," Hurzeler said.
"It's a very good feeling, but I don't want to talk about myself, the players deserved it.
"It was a good result, very intense. In the end, the clean sheet was important, and we showed attitude and character."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Brighton – Danny Welbeck
Danny Welbeck scored and assisted against Everton on the opening weekend, netting in a 15th consecutive Premier League campaign (16th overall).
He has also scored four Premier League goals against former side United, making him the highest-scoring player against the Red Devils to have previously played for them in the competition.
Manchester United – Joshua Zirkzee
Against Fulham, Joshua Zirkzee became the second player to come off the bench and score the winning goal on his Premier League debut for United, after Federico Macheda in April 2009.
The last player to score in his first two league appearances for the Red Devils was Antony in October 2022.
MATCH PREDICTION: DRAW
Brighton have won four of their last five Premier League games against United, though did lose the most recent meeting 2-0 at home on the final day of 2023-24.
The Seagulls have actually lost four of their last five Premier League games at home (winning the other), more than they had in their previous 25 at the Amex Stadium (won 14, drawn eight, lost three).
Brighton have won 10 of their 22 Premier League games in August (drawn three, lost nine). It is their highest win rate in a specific month in the competition (45%), while in no month have they won more games (also 10 in December).
United have struggled against Brighton in the Premier League, having lost 43% of their meetings with them (6/14), their highest loss rate against a single opponent in the competition's history.
Having beaten Fulham 1-0 in their opening match, United are looking to win both of their first two games in a Premier League campaign for the first time since 2017-18.
None of the 14 Premier League meetings between these sides have been drawn, with the Seagulls winning six to the Red Devils' eight. Only Manchester United against Wigan (16) has been played more often in the competition without ever finishing level.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Brighton – 38.8%
Draw – 24.6%
Manchester United – 36.6%