Football

Manchester United Vs Brighton, English Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players

Brighton are the early leaders of the Premier League after a 3-0 win over Everton in their first game of the season, while Manchester United and Erik ten Hag aim to build on their opening-day win over Fulham

Erik-ten-Hag-manchester-united-manager
Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag.
info_icon

Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to be difficult to beat, as they aim to build on their opening-day win over Fulham against Brighton on Saturday. (More Football News

Joshua Zirkzee made a mark on his United debut, scoring a late winner in a 1-0 win over the Cottagers to snatch three points.

It followed an up-and-down pre-season which finished with a penalty shootout defeat to Manchester City in the Community Shield.

Ten Hag has laid out high ambitions for the season and, with a team they have struggled against in recent years next up, he is keen to get United's style of play nailed down early on to set the tone for the campaign.

"The project is about building, working and constructing," Ten Hag told SuperSport.

"We talk also about what we want to achieve, and we are so highly ambitious, we want to go for the highest and do it in a certain way, playing football, so we're hard to beat, dynamic, proactive and aggressive. They are the words we want to hear after our performances."

Meanwhile, Brighton are the early leaders at the top of the Premier League after a resounding 3-0 win over Everton in their first game of the season.

It means they have now won each of their last five games including their impressive pre-season run, and despite being proud of his first game in charge, Fabian Hurzeler is not resting on his laurels.

"I'm very happy, it's a good start but nothing more, and it's important to stay humble after it," Hurzeler said.

"It's a very good feeling, but I don't want to talk about myself, the players deserved it.

"It was a good result, very intense. In the end, the clean sheet was important, and we showed attitude and character."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brighton – Danny Welbeck

Danny Welbeck scored and assisted against Everton on the opening weekend, netting in a 15th consecutive Premier League campaign (16th overall).

He has also scored four Premier League goals against former side United, making him the highest-scoring player against the Red Devils to have previously played for them in the competition.

Manchester United – Joshua Zirkzee

Against Fulham, Joshua Zirkzee became the second player to come off the bench and score the winning goal on his Premier League debut for United, after Federico Macheda in April 2009.

The last player to score in his first two league appearances for the Red Devils was Antony in October 2022.

MATCH PREDICTION: DRAW

Brighton have won four of their last five Premier League games against United, though did lose the most recent meeting 2-0 at home on the final day of 2023-24.

The Seagulls have actually lost four of their last five Premier League games at home (winning the other), more than they had in their previous 25 at the Amex Stadium (won 14, drawn eight, lost three).

Brighton have won 10 of their 22 Premier League games in August (drawn three, lost nine). It is their highest win rate in a specific month in the competition (45%), while in no month have they won more games (also 10 in December).

United have struggled against Brighton in the Premier League, having lost 43% of their meetings with them (6/14), their highest loss rate against a single opponent in the competition's history.

Having beaten Fulham 1-0 in their opening match, United are looking to win both of their first two games in a Premier League campaign for the first time since 2017-18.

None of the 14 Premier League meetings between these sides have been drawn, with the Seagulls winning six to the Red Devils' eight. Only Manchester United against Wigan (16) has been played more often in the competition without ever finishing level.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Brighton – 38.8%

Draw – 24.6%

Manchester United – 36.6%

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Saim Ayub Departs; PAK Four Down In Rawalpindi
  2. ENG Vs SL: Sri Lanka Skipper Dhananjaya De Silva Says Extra Warm-Up Fixture Was Denied Before First Test
  3. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test, Toss Update: Sri Lanka Elect To Bat; Check Playing XIs
  4. Netherlands Vs United States Of America, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Toss Update: USA Elect To Field; Check Playing XIs
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Toss Update: Najmul Hossain Shanto & Co Field First In Rawalpindi - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Man City Stars Phil Foden And Khadija Shaw Win PFA Player Of The Year Awards In English Football
  2. Football Transfers: Chelsea Sign Joao Felix From Atletico Madrid In Permanent Deal
  3. Premier League: Top 10 PL Signings Of The 2024 Summer Transfer Window So Far
  4. La Liga: Gallagher Completes Anticipated Atletico Move From Chelsea
  5. Premier League: Cole Palmer Eyeing Trophy Success At Chelsea After Scooping PFA Award
Tennis News
  1. Monterrey Open: Unseeded Player Knocks Out Top Seed Danielle Collins - Match Report
  2. Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban
  3. 'No Fault Found': Jannik Sinner Cleared After Twice Testing Positive For Banned Substance
  4. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Tested Positive For Steroids Twice, But Will Not Be Suspended
  5. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Poland Visit LIVE Updates: Modi Lands In Warsaw, Becomes 1st Indian PM To Visit In 45 Years
  2. Amid BJP Switchover Buzz, Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Hints At Floating New Political Party
  3. Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: MHA Issues Letter To Bengal CS About CISF Deployment Amid Rising Protests
  4. Tripura: Man Returns After Spending 37 Years Inside Bangladesh Jail
  5. NEET PG 2024 Result Date: NBE To Release NEET PG Result Soon | Where And How To Check
Entertainment News
  1. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  2. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  3. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  4. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  5. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
US News
  1. The Atlantic Ocean Is Cooling Rapidly. What’s Really Going On?
  2. BMW Recalls Over 720,000 Vehicles Due To Potential Fire Risk
  3. New Book Reveals Queen Elizabeth Found Donald Trump ‘Very Rude’, Here’s Why
  4. Michelle Obama’s Crisscross Monse Look Stuns At 2024 Democratic National Convention
  5. Who Are Cole And Ella Emhoff? What To Know About Kamala Harris' Stepkids
World News
  1. The Atlantic Ocean Is Cooling Rapidly. What’s Really Going On?
  2. BMW Recalls Over 720,000 Vehicles Due To Potential Fire Risk
  3. New Book Reveals Queen Elizabeth Found Donald Trump ‘Very Rude’, Here’s Why
  4. Michelle Obama’s Crisscross Monse Look Stuns At 2024 Democratic National Convention
  5. Who Are Cole And Ella Emhoff? What To Know About Kamala Harris' Stepkids
Latest Stories
  1. PM Modi Poland Visit LIVE Updates: Modi Lands In Warsaw, Becomes 1st Indian PM To Visit In 45 Years
  2. Chhattisgarh High Court Endorses Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai's Government's 'Zero Tolerance' Policy Against Corruption
  3. MPox Scare: Dedicated Ward For Isolation, 5 Allocated Beds, Ambulance | AIIMS Delhi Issues Guidelines
  4. Chhattisgarh: Pigeon Falls Instead Of Flying At I-Day Event, Action Sought Over Viral Video
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 21, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Bharat Bandh Over SC's Quota Ruling: Banks, Schools Mostly Open; Police Lathi-Charge Protesters In Bihar
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Saim Ayub Departs; PAK Four Down In Rawalpindi
  8. Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: MHA Issues Letter To Bengal CS About CISF Deployment Amid Rising Protests