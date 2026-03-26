Man United 2-3 Bayern Munich, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: Tanikawa Seals Advantage For German Giants

Bayern Munich sealed a 3-2 first-leg advantage in the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 quarter-final at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Pernille Harder struck inside two minutes, but United equalised through Maya Le Tissier's penalty in the 24th minute. Harder scored again to restore Bayern's lead in the 71st minute, only for Hanna Lundkvist to level again just six minutes later. Momoko Tanikawa then scored the decisive goal in the 84th minute to hand Man United a loss in their first-ever UWCL quarter-final match.

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UEFA Women's Champions League: Manchester United vs Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich's Glodis Viggosdottir, center, and teammates celebrate following victory during the Women's Champions League match between Manchester United and Bayern Munich, in Manchester, England. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
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UEFA Womens Champions League: Bayern Munich vs Manchester United
Bayern Munich's Momoko Tanikawa, left, and Manchester United's Melvine Malard battle for the ball during the Women's Champions League match between Manchester United and Bayern Munich in Manchester, England. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
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UEFA Womens Champions League 2025-26: Manchester United vs Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich's Momoko Tanikawa, center, celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Women's Champions League match between Manchester United and Bayern Munich in Manchester, England. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
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UEFA Womens Champions League 2025-26: Bayern Munich vs Manchester United
Manchester United's Hanna Lundkvist, center, scores their side's second goal of the game as Bayern Munich's Georgia Stanway attempts to clear during the Women's Champions League match between Manchester United and Bayern Munich in Manchester, England. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
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Britain Womens Champions League Soccer: Manchester United vs Bayern Munich
A general view of the empty seats as Bayern Munich's Franziska Kett, center left, and Manchester United's Lea Schuller battle for the ball during the Women's Champions League match between Manchester United and Bayern Munich in Manchester, England. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
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Britain Womens Champions League Soccer: Bayern Munich vs Manchester United
Manchester United's Maya Le Tissier, center, and teammates look dejected following Bayern Munich's second goal of the game during the Women's Champions League match between Manchester United and Bayern Munich in Manchester, England. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
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Womens Champions League soccer match: Manchester United vs Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich's Georgia Stanway, right, and Manchester United's Hinata Miyazawa battle for the ball during the Women's Champions League match between Manchester United and Bayern Munich in Manchester, England. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
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Womens Champions League soccer match: Bayern Munich vs Manchester United
Manchester United's Maya Le Tissier, left, heads the ball clear from Bayern Munich's Pernille Harder during the Women's Champions League match between Manchester United and Bayern Munich in Manchester, England. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
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Manchester United vs Bayern Munich UEFA Womens Champions League
Manchester United's Maya Le Tissier, center, celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Women's Champions League match between Manchester United and Bayern Munich in Manchester, England. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
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Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Womens Champions League
Bayern Munich's Pernille Harder, right, scores their side's first goal of the game during the Women's Champions League match between Manchester United and Bayern Munich in Manchester, England. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
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