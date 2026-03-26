Man United 2-3 Bayern Munich, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: Tanikawa Seals Advantage For German Giants
Bayern Munich sealed a 3-2 first-leg advantage in the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 quarter-final at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Pernille Harder struck inside two minutes, but United equalised through Maya Le Tissier's penalty in the 24th minute. Harder scored again to restore Bayern's lead in the 71st minute, only for Hanna Lundkvist to level again just six minutes later. Momoko Tanikawa then scored the decisive goal in the 84th minute to hand Man United a loss in their first-ever UWCL quarter-final match.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE