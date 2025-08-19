I Just Want To Focus On Winning At Manchester United, Says Brazilian Midfielder Casemiro

The experienced midfielder featured in the Red Devils' Premier League opener on Sunday, partnering captain Bruno Fernandes in their 1-0 defeat to Arsenal

Casemiro speaks on United future
  • Arsenal beat United 1-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League

  • Casemiro is linked with a move away from Old Trafford

  • Ruben Amorim's side have invested heavily in the summer

Casemiro is confident that Manchester United are heading in the right direction on their journey to success, expressing his contentment with life at Old Trafford.

The experienced midfielder featured in the Red Devils' Premier League opener on Sunday, partnering captain Bruno Fernandes in their 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.

United's defeat meant they have now lost their opening Premier League home game in three of the last six seasons (W3), though there were positives for Ruben Amorim's side. 

The Red Devils registered 22 shots at David Raya's goal, their most in a top-flight home against Arsenal since their 8-2 triumph at Old Trafford in August 2011 (25). 

Praised for his intelligence by Amorim, Casemiro has dismissed any transfer rumours over the summer and is focused solely on helping United return to their former glory. 

Having joined the English giants in a reported deal worth up to £70m in 2022, the Brazilian midfielder has gone on to make 126 appearances for the club in all competitions. 

Despite the loss on Sunday, Casemiro remained optimistic in his post-match comments in the mixed zone.

"Manchester United always has to think about the victory," he said. "I'm not going to say that losing is okay, we have to win. Manchester United always has to win.

"I think we have shown good moments, and we have played much better today, but we have to look for the victory. We are on the right path now.

"We have a good connection and that’s the path we are taking. It's complicated. Everyone can have an opinion.

"In the last few years, we have reached several finals, such as the Europa League last season, and the thing missing is to win.

"Few clubs win these cups and we need to continue thinking about winning these trophies and to continue improving."

Addressing speculation about his future in the Premier League, the Brazil international affirmed his happiness at the club. "I am very happy here. My family is happy here.

"I enjoy every day at Carrington and at Old Trafford. If people talk from the outside, that's fine, it doesn't interest me. I just want to focus on winning."

