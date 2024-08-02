Football

Manchester United Transfers: Erik Ten Hag Drops Huge Hint Over Casemiro's Future

There was speculation at the start of the transfer window that the Brazilian could be on his way out of Old Trafford, with some Saudi Pro League clubs interested in his signature

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro
Erik ten Hag hinted that Casemiro could stay at Manchester United this season if he is prepared to be a team player. (More Football News)

However, those offers look to have dried up after he struggled in his second Premier League campaign, at times having to be deployed as an emergency centre-back due to injuries.

He was also dropped for the FA Cup final win; he was initially named on the bench but was later taken off the team sheet with United saying he was injured.

Though Ten Hag seems to have contradicted that notion of the club, he praised Casemiro's leadership qualities, hinting that he could be set for a third year in Manchester.

"You have to make choices – what was needed for that particular game [the FA Cup final]," he said in an interview with The Guardian.  "But he is a very important player.

info_icon

"He is a leader, and he can make a difference for our team. No one can play every game. It's impossible.

"All the players who are here, if they want to play for us, want to play for the bench, and they have the quality, then I hope they keep contributing to our team. We have seen that Casemiro in his career is so successful."

Casemiro has played in all of United's pre-season friendlies so far, managing 61 minutes against Real Betis in San Diego on Wednesday.

He scored the Red Devils' third goal in that game, but also had the most touches (67) and completed the most accurate passes (48/78) of anyone on the team.

