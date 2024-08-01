Manchester United Dealt Double Leny Yoro And Rasmus Hojlund Injury Blow

Manchester United's new signing Leny Yoro has been ruled out for three months, while Rasmus Hojlund will be out for six weeks, according to widespread reports. (More Football News)
Yoro joined the Red Devils earlier this month in a £52.2million deal from Lille and impressed in his first pre-season appearance against Rangers.
However, he was forced off with a foot injury in the first half of United's 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in Los Angeles on Saturday and was seen days later wearing a protective boot and using crutches.
The defender will have more tests when he returns to the UK with the rest of the squad but is currently set to be out until October, missing the opening three months of the Premier League season.
Hojlund scored in the loss to Arsenal, but suffered a hamstring shortly afterwards, with his game also being cut short.
He is set to miss six weeks, keeping him out until after the September international break.
Erik ten Hag's injury worries grew in their 3-2 friendly win against Real Betis in San Diego on Wednesday as well.
Marcus Rashford limped off in the second half with an injury to his right ankle after a heavy tackle, while Antony's cameo off the bench only lasted 23 minutes before he had to go off with a hand problem, though both substitutions were later described as “precautionary”.