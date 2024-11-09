Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur: Khadija Shaw Wants WSL Leaders To Be 'Unstoppable'

Khadija Shaw believes Manchester City are "unstoppable" when they raise their level after securing a resounding 4-0 win over Tottenham in the Women's Super League. (More Football News)
Shaw made history, overtaking Vivianne Miedema as the player with the most WSL hat-tricks and becoming the first player in the league to net three separate trebles against the same side.
The Jamaican opened the scoring after just 23 seconds, robbing Clare Hunt of the ball, before adding to her tally in the 15th and 67th minutes to take the match ball home. Jill Roord had added City's third 91 seconds before Shaw wrapped up her hat-trick.
City dominated throughout, with Lauren Hemp also unlucky not to end up on the scoresheet after hitting both posts and the bar with a pacy strike from inside the box.
It was a win that moved City four points clear at the top of the WSL table ahead of Chelsea's match at Liverpool on Sunday.
Shaw was delighted to walk away with the match ball, but especially with the quality that City have shown so far this campaign.
"We really enjoyed that one," Shaw told Sky Sports. "We spoke as a team that we wanted to come out here and be on the front foot.
"Fortunately for me, with my pressing that I've been working on, we managed to get the goal. It was a good night.
"With the players that I have around me, I know that I’m going to get crosses, it's just making the right movements in the box and they will find me. I've just been getting better and growing, so I'm happy.
"At the back end of last season, we just fell short with the goal difference. It's about staying consistent, because we know we have the quality.
"Once we go at every game on the front foot from the first whistle, we're really good at that. We have to keep going and see where we can raise the level even better, so when we get to that level, we're unstoppable."
City have won their last nine matches in all competitions, scoring seven goals without reply in their last two WSL outings.
Despite their emphatic win at the Etihad Stadium on Friday though, Gareth Taylor still believes there is room for improvement from his side, especially with reigning champions Chelsea next up for them in the league.
"I said to them, I think we can be better," Taylor told Sky Sports.
"I thought at times tonight we were a little bit loose. A little bit slow with our play. It's really difficult to be critical because it's a different environment for us."