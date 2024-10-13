Khadija Shaw's second-half double propelled Manchester City to a 2-1 win over Liverpool as they capped off a fine week in style. (More Football News)
Olivia Smith's stinging 41st-minute strike put the Reds ahead at Anfield on Sunday, but last season's leading Women's Super League scorer Shaw inspired the City comeback.
The Jamaican headed in from Lauren Hemp's pinpoint delivery in the 58th minute, before taking centre stage late on.
In the second minute of stoppage time, Shaw shrugged off the challenge of Niamh Fahey and lashed home a venomous effort into the top-right corner to secure the points for Gareth Taylor's team.
The victory ends a fantastic week for City, who beat Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday and moved top of the WSL with 10 points from their four matches.
Data Debrief: Liverpool's Anfield hoodoo
City won the corresponding fixture 4-1 last season, but were pushed much closer this time around before eventually claiming their ninth win against the Reds in the space of 11 meetings in the WSL.
Liverpool might want to reconsider whether they play their biggest matches at Anfield, too, given they have now played four WSL matches there and lost every single one (three to Everton, one to Man City).
City are now unbeaten in their opening four WSL matches for the first time since 2019-20, and last year's runners-up look well set to challenge again this term.