Football

Manchester City 2-0 Barcelona, Women's Champions League: Cityzens Have Taken A 'Step Forward' With Win

City ran out winners on Wednesday thanks to goals from Champions League debutant Naomi Layzell and Khadija Shaw at Joie Stadium

Gareth-Taylor
Man City boss Gareth Taylor had plenty to smile about
info_icon

Manchester City took a "step forward" in their European "journey" by beating Women's Champions League holders Barcelona 2-0, so says Gareth Taylor. (More Football News)

City ran out winners on Wednesday thanks to goals from Champions League debutant Naomi Layzell and Khadija Shaw at Joie Stadium.

Aitana Bonmati and Claudia Pina were among those to go close for Barca, but City held firm for a memorable win.

"It's right up there, definitely," said Taylor of the performance from his side, who have won two of their opening three Women's Super League matches, too.

"The performance in the first half especially was top. We knew at some point we would have to weather the storm and we did that tremendously well.

"I felt we could have been 3-0 or 4-0 up in the first half due to the opportunities we created and the pressure we put on them."

Taylor was asked by DAZN if City could claim European glory this year, and replied: "Yes.

"We have taken a step forward tonight. We are super-honoured to be in the competition and enjoying the journey."

For Layzell, it was a Champions League bow to remember.

"To do that, scoring and assisting when she was playing out of position against Barcelona, is unbelievable," Taylor said of the 20-year-old, who was signed from Bristol City in the summer.

"It is special. I think if you get to know Naomi then you will say it doesn't surprise you. She is very humble and coachable. She's playing in a non-favoured position at right-back because she is a centre-back. She will be on cloud nine."

While City celebrated a famous victory over European royalty, there was no such joy for Arsenal, who were beaten 5-2 by Bayern Munich.

The match was in the balance at 2-2 until Pernille Harder scored a 15-minute hat-trick as Bayern went on to snap a four-game winless run in the Champions League.

"It’s a football game at a high tempo and obviously we're very disappointed with the result and the way things turned out in the second half," said Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall, who is reportedly under pressure following a run of just one win from the Gunners' opening three WSL fixtures.

"We played a good first half. I think Bayern came out with a lot of energy in the second half and they were very effective on set-pieces. We weren't good at defending those, and that's why we couldn't get a better result today."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Vs South Africa Live Streaming, Women's T20 WC Group B: When, Where To Watch BAN-W Vs RSA-W Match
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BAN Match
  3. ENG Vs PAK 1st Test Day 4: Rampant Root And Triple-centurion Brook Star As England Dominate Pakistan
  4. ENG Vs PAK 1st Test: 'Cool' England Records Would Mean More With A Win, Says Joe Root
  5. BAN-W Vs WI-W, Women's T20 WC 2024: Karishma Ramharack Stars As West Indies Beat Bangladesh By 8 Wickets
Football News
  1. Gareth Southgate Not Planning On Swift Return To Management
  2. Manchester City 2-0 Barcelona, Women's Champions League: Cityzens Have Taken A 'Step Forward' With Win
  3. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Cristiano Ronaldo Hails 'Incredible' King Of Clay
  4. Manchester United Defender Noussair Mazraoui Sidelined After Undergoing Heart Surgery
  5. Women's Super League Matchday 3 Predictions: Chelsea Take On Arsenal In London Derby
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Retirement: 22-Time Grand Slam Champion To Hang Up His Boots After Davis Cup Finals
  2. Roger Federer Hails 'Incredible' Nadal After Retirement Call: 'I Hoped This Day Would Never Come'
  3. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Cristiano Ronaldo Hails 'Incredible' King Of Clay
  4. Wuhan Open 2024: Coco Gauff Reels Off Eighth Straight Win To Reach Quarter-Finals - Data Debrief
  5. Shanghai Masters: Jannik Sinner Downs Daniil Medvedev To Reach Semi-final
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. The Tata Family: Past, Present And Future
  2. Outlook's Ubeer Naqushbandi Speaks with National Conference's Vice President Omar Abdullah
  3. Cong Holds Review Meeting On Haryana; Will Form Fact-Finding Committee Over 'Unexpected Results'
  4. Raavan's Legacy in Mandore: Rajasthan's Revered Son-in-Law
  5. Ratan Tata Death: Last Rites Performed With Full State Honours For Emeritus Tata
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  2. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  3. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  4. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  5. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
US News
  1. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  2. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  3. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  4. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  5. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
World News
  1. Two UN Peacekeepers Injured As Israeli Forces Target UNIFIL Headquarters In Lebanon | Details
  2. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  3. Nobel Prize 2024 In Literature Awarded To South Korea's Han Kang ' For Her Intense Poetic Prose'
  4. Wildlife Populations Drop By 73% As Ecosystems Near Collapse, Report Finds
  5. New Peace Plan For Myanmar, South China Sea Tensions And More | What's On Agenda For ASEAN Summit 2024
Latest Stories
  1. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Joe Root Becomes Only The Third Batter To Achieve This Feat - Check Stunning Stats
  2. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Brook Sets Record In Pakistan With Maiden Double Ton – Check Stats
  3. 'Visionary Leader And Compassionate Soul:' India Reacts To Ratan Tata's Death
  4. Ratan Tata: A Portrait Of Innovation
  5. Ratan Tata Death: Last Rites Performed With Full State Honours For Emeritus Tata
  6. Ratan Tata (1937-2024): A Legacy Of Visionary Leadership And Unmatched Philanthropy
  7. Ratan Tata: Tendulkar, Neeraj Chopra Pay Tribute As Sporting World Mourns Passing Of Veteran Industrialist
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs