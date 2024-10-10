Manchester City 2-0 Barcelona, Women's Champions League: Cityzens Have Taken A 'Step Forward' With Win

Manchester City took a "step forward" in their European "journey" by beating Women's Champions League holders Barcelona 2-0, so says Gareth Taylor. (More Football News)
City ran out winners on Wednesday thanks to goals from Champions League debutant Naomi Layzell and Khadija Shaw at Joie Stadium.
Aitana Bonmati and Claudia Pina were among those to go close for Barca, but City held firm for a memorable win.
"It's right up there, definitely," said Taylor of the performance from his side, who have won two of their opening three Women's Super League matches, too.
"The performance in the first half especially was top. We knew at some point we would have to weather the storm and we did that tremendously well.
"I felt we could have been 3-0 or 4-0 up in the first half due to the opportunities we created and the pressure we put on them."
Taylor was asked by DAZN if City could claim European glory this year, and replied: "Yes.
"We have taken a step forward tonight. We are super-honoured to be in the competition and enjoying the journey."
For Layzell, it was a Champions League bow to remember.
"To do that, scoring and assisting when she was playing out of position against Barcelona, is unbelievable," Taylor said of the 20-year-old, who was signed from Bristol City in the summer.
"It is special. I think if you get to know Naomi then you will say it doesn't surprise you. She is very humble and coachable. She's playing in a non-favoured position at right-back because she is a centre-back. She will be on cloud nine."
While City celebrated a famous victory over European royalty, there was no such joy for Arsenal, who were beaten 5-2 by Bayern Munich.
The match was in the balance at 2-2 until Pernille Harder scored a 15-minute hat-trick as Bayern went on to snap a four-game winless run in the Champions League.
"It’s a football game at a high tempo and obviously we're very disappointed with the result and the way things turned out in the second half," said Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall, who is reportedly under pressure following a run of just one win from the Gunners' opening three WSL fixtures.
"We played a good first half. I think Bayern came out with a lot of energy in the second half and they were very effective on set-pieces. We weren't good at defending those, and that's why we couldn't get a better result today."