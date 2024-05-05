Arsenal handed Chelsea hope in the WSL title race as they came from behind to beat Manchester City 2-1 thanks to Stina Blackstenius' late double. (More Football News)
Substitute Blackstenius scored in the 89th and 92nd minutes to snatch a memorable win for the Gunners and snap City's long winning run.
Gareth Taylor's side had won their last 14 WSL matches, dating back to a 1-0 loss to Brighton in November, which itself came on the back of another 2-1 defeat to Arsenal.
Lauren Hemp's 17th-minute opener set WSL leaders City, who were saying farewell to retiring captain Steph Houghton, on their way on Sunday, but despite mustering 1.3 xG in the first half, the hosts could not add to their lead.
Arsenal duly made them pay, with Blackstenius cropping up with the equaliser in the 89th minute.
And the comeback was complete three minutes later, Blackstenius proving Arsenal's hero as the Gunners frustrated City and moved into second place.
City, who face Aston Villa in their final match of the season next week, remain six points clear of Chelsea, with Emma Hayes' team still having three games remaining, including Sunday's fixture against relegated Bristol City.
Elsewhere, Liverpool overcame Manchester United 1-0 thanks to Jenna Clark's goal in first-half stoppage time.
Data Debrief: Arsenal Never Say Die
City have scored in each of their last 15 games in the WSL, netting 49 goals in that run.
Yet Hemp's goal was not enough, and Jonas Eidevall's changes proved to be inspired as Kim Little teed up fellow substitute Blackstenius for the winner. The Gunners have now claimed 13 points from losing positions in the WSL this term, more than any other team.