Football

Manchester City 1-2 Arsenal: Blackstenius Late Show Stuns WSL Leaders

Substitute Stina Blackstenius scored in the 89th and 92nd minutes to snatch a memorable win for Arsenal and snap Manchester City's long winning run in the Women's Super League

Advertisement

Arsenal stunned Man City late in the Women's Super League.
info_icon

Arsenal handed Chelsea hope in the WSL title race as they came from behind to beat Manchester City 2-1 thanks to Stina Blackstenius' late double. (More Football News)

Substitute Blackstenius scored in the 89th and 92nd minutes to snatch a memorable win for the Gunners and snap City's long winning run.

Gareth Taylor's side had won their last 14 WSL matches, dating back to a 1-0 loss to Brighton in November, which itself came on the back of another 2-1 defeat to Arsenal.

Lauren Hemp's 17th-minute opener set WSL leaders City, who were saying farewell to retiring captain Steph Houghton, on their way on Sunday, but despite mustering 1.3 xG in the first half, the hosts could not add to their lead.

Advertisement

Arsenal duly made them pay, with Blackstenius cropping up with the equaliser in the 89th minute.

Emma Hayes cut a frustrated figure at Prenton Park on Wednesday - null
WSL: Emma Hayes Concedes Title Race Is Over As Chelsea Suffer Dramatic Liverpool Defeat

BY Stats Perform

And the comeback was complete three minutes later, Blackstenius proving Arsenal's hero as the Gunners frustrated City and moved into second place.

City, who face Aston Villa in their final match of the season next week, remain six points clear of Chelsea, with Emma Hayes' team still having three games remaining, including Sunday's fixture against relegated Bristol City.

Elsewhere, Liverpool overcame Manchester United 1-0 thanks to Jenna Clark's goal in first-half stoppage time.

Data Debrief: Arsenal Never Say Die

Advertisement

City have scored in each of their last 15 games in the WSL, netting 49 goals in that run.

Yet Hemp's goal was not enough, and Jonas Eidevall's changes proved to be inspired as Kim Little teed up fellow substitute Blackstenius for the winner. The Gunners have now claimed 13 points from losing positions in the WSL this term, more than any other team.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By Eight Wickets In 1st T20I - As It Happened
  7. Elections 2024 News, May 3 Highlights: Kharge Will Have To Start 'Congress Dhundo Yatra' After June 4, Says Amit Shah
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates