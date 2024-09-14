Football

Manchester City 2-1 Brentford, PL 2024-25: Erling Haaland Brace Seals Comeback Victory For Reigning Champions - Data Debrief

Haaland, the Premier League Player of the Month, had netted hat-tricks in his prior two appearances but had to settle for just the two goals at the Etihad Stadium, moving to 99 in City colours in all competitions

Erling-Haaland
Erling Haaland scored twice in Manchester City's 2-1 win over Brentford
info_icon

Erling Haaland continued his sensational start to the new Premier League season with a brace that helped Manchester City come from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 on Saturday. (More Football News)

Haaland, the Premier League Player of the Month, had netted hat-tricks in his prior two appearances but had to settle for just the two goals at the Etihad Stadium, moving to 99 in City colours in all competitions.

Yoane Wissa had stunned City in the first minute after capitalising on a defensive mix-up, but Haaland was not kept quiet for long.

City’s master marksman had Pep Guardiola’s side back on terms in the 19th minute, before scoring what proved to be the winner before half-time.

Haaland came close to completing another treble and bringing up his City ton, but the champions had to survive a nervy finish to preserve the Premier League’s only 100% record at the top of the table, with Brentford back in seventh place.

Brentford's Yoane Wissa against Manchester City in the English Premier League. - Photo: X | Mirror Football
Manchester City Vs Brentford: Yoane Wissa Scores In 22 Seconds - Top 10 Fastest Premier League Goals

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Data Debrief: Haaland closing in City ton

While the combination of the post and the palms of Mark Flekken stopped Haaland from netting his 100th City goal and a third consecutive hat-trick, you feel it is only a matter of time before the Norwegian achieves his landmark moment. 

Haaland has now taken his tally to nine goals in the first four league games this season, the most of any player in the opening four matches of a Premier League campaign (overtaking Wayne Rooney in 2011-12 - eight in first four).

It was also the Norwegian's 50th appearance for City at the Etihad. The striker has been directly involved in more home goals than any other Premier League player across all competitions since his home debut in August 2022 (70 – 59 goals and 11 assists).

But Guardiola's side had to come from behind to secure the triumph, with Wissa's goal after 22 seconds was the fastest ever scored in the Premier League against the reigning champions, while it was the first time that City have ever conceded in the opening minute at home in the competition.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IRE-W Vs ENG-W, 1st T20I Live Score: England Claim 67-Run Victory With Smith’s Half Ton, Pavely’s 3-Wickets
  2. Indian Bowling Coach Morne Morkel's Mission: Supporting 'Senior Stars' Like Kohli, Sharma, Bumrah
  3. T20 Blast Final 2024 Live Streaming: Finals Day Fixtures, Timings And Where To Watch
  4. Elite Cricket 'Clean'; Threat Looms Over T20 Leagues: Outgoing ICC Anti Corruption Unit Chief
  5. Ex-CSK Star Recalls When Team Tried To Avoid Eye Contact With 'Fuming' Dhoni: 'MS Kicked...'
Football News
  1. B'luru FC 1-0 East Bengal, ISL 2024-25 Highlights: BFC Beat EBFC As The Blues Record Their First Win Of The Season
  2. ISL: Bengaluru FC Beat East Bengal 1-0 Thanks To Vinith Venkatesh's Strike
  3. Southampton 0-3 Manchester United: Erik Ten Hag Says 'Penalty Was The Turning Point' In Saints Victory
  4. Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 Highlights: Marina Machans Beat Kalinga Warriors 3-2 In Thriller
  5. S'hampton 0-3 Man Utd, PL 2024-25: Red Devils Halt Losing Run With Emphatic Win At St Mary's
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Unsure Of Future Involvements After Laver Cup Withdrawal
  2. Davis Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Sends Spain Into Quarterfinal
  3. Maria Sharapova Wins Fan Vote For International Tennis Hall Of Fame
  4. India Vs Sweden, Davis Cup World Group I Tie: N Sriram Balaji To Play Singles Match Again
  5. Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Laver Cup In Berlin, Return Unclear
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Vs China Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where Semi-Final Match
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. India Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Match
  4. China Vs Japan Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: CHN Advance To Semis; JPN End Campaign
  5. CHN 2-0 JPN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: China Secure Semi-Final Berth - Check Who Play Whom

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Troops Disengaged In Four Areas In Eastern Ladakh, Claims Chinese Foreign Ministry
  2. 'Don't Hinder Assam's Path To Development': CM Sarma Calls Banned Out ULFA(I) Chief
  3. 'Hindi And Local Languages Are Friends': Amit Shah On Hindi Diwas
  4. Junior Doctors Continue To Protest Amid Rain In Kolkata, Citizens Provide Food, Water
  5. Kolkata Blast Injures Ragpicker Amid Ongoing Doctors' Protests; Bomb Detection Team On Site
Entertainment News
  1. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  2. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  5. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. Ukraine Renews Calls On West To Approve Long-Range Strikes On Russian Territory
  2. Pakistan Removes Special Rep To Afghanistan Amid Rising Tension
  3. Romania: 5 Found Dead As Rainstorms Leave Scores Stranded
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill Over 14 In Gaza; WHO Chief Says Polio Vaccination Drive A 'Massive Success'
  5. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them
Latest Stories
  1. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  2. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. Indian Steeplechaser Avinash Sable Ends Ninth In Diamond League Final
  5. Indian-Origin Pitcher Kumar Rocker Makes Major League Baseball History With Debut
  6. Horoscope For September 14, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. J&K: Two Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Militants In Kishtwar
  8. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them