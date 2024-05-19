Football

Pep Guardiola: Other Clubs Have A Chance To Win The Title Against Manchester City

Guardiola has led the Citizens to five top-flight titles in his seven seasons in charge, including each of the last three in a row

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola believes that other clubs do have the chance to win the Premier League while he is the Manchester City manager. (More Football News)

Guardiola has led the Citizens to five top-flight titles in his seven seasons in charge, including each of the last three in a row.

They have the opportunity to win an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League campaign – they must match or better Arsenal’s result on the final day against West Ham to finish top of the table.

Asked what he thought about the narrative that suggested other teams struggle to win the title while he is at City, Guardiola immediately brushed the idea aside.

He said: "It is wrong, look at the margin. If every season I won by 20 points, then I would say yes I am a genius, I'm so good, but it's not.

"The Premier League we won against Liverpool they could have won. Arsenal can win, we can win. It's like that.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. - null
Everton Vs Arsenal: Mikel Arteta Hoping For 'Something Beautiful' As Gunners Target Title

BY Stats Perform

"My judgement about the team, about how we behave, nothing changed, nothing changed. My opinion of Liverpool this year has not changed, whether they have won or not won.

"I know here there is just a prize for the winners and the winners smell good and everyone won a copy and everything, but it's not.

"It's not the case because behind of arriving here in the last press conference of the season before the last game of the Premier League there are a lot of work, like Liverpool was and Arsenal have been this season."

Guardiola was also quick to highlight the hard work of everybody at the club during their title challenge.

"It's not because of what we have done in the past gives you this season, it's completely the opposite," he continued. 

"There are a lot of work for all departments. How many my backroom staff, the medical department, the physio department, how they care all the seasons, every single few, few injuries.

"Injuries are always there, but the balance is ridiculous, how good it is, and that's because there is a lot of work, they care about the players and the people, you know, every single day, hours and hours being above the players, you have to do this, you have to do this, you have to do this to be fit. So otherwise, we cannot be where we are."

The City manager was also asked about his future at the club, and whether he would be continuing past the end of the season.

"Yeah, I have a contract. I want to be here next season, yes," he added. 

