Football

Luton Town 1-2 Sunderland: Black Cats Move Clear At Championship Summit With Hard-Fought Win

Sheffield United fell to a second successive defeat without scoring as they went down 1-0 to Middlesbrough while Burnley played out a 1-1 draw with Hull City to make it eight games without defeat

Sunderland
Sunderland defeated Luton Town.
info_icon

Sunderland moved three points clear at the top of the Championship with a 2-1 win over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road. (More Football News)

Leeds moved level on points with Sunderland 24 hours earlier with victory over Watford, but Regis Le Bris' men responded well thanks to Romaine Mundle's superb winner shortly after the hour mark.

The visitors had earlier taken the lead 10 minutes into the second half through growing talent Chris Rigg's third goal of the campaign, following an error from Tahith Chong, before Elijah Adebayo swiftly levelled with a header from close range.

But Mundle's fine finish into the far corner from outside the box secured an eighth win in 11 matches for Sunderland, who have a small buffer at the summit.

Brenden Aaronson celebrates his early finish for Leeds United on Tuesday. - null
EFL Championship: Leeds United Profit From Daniel Bachmann Blunders To Beat Watford 2-1

BY Stats Perform

Burnley join Leeds in sitting three points off the pacesetters after drawing 1-1 against Hull City at the MKM Stadium to make it eight games without defeat.

Xavier Simon opened the scoring for Hull just before half-time with a heavily deflected shot that got the better of James Trafford.

Scott Parker's visitors found an equaliser through Zian Flemming 13 minutes from time - the Dutch midfielder powerfully heading in Jaidon Anthony's back-post cross - but they wasted a big chance to take all three points as Anthony missed from close range in added time.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Sheffield United fell to a second successive defeat without scoring as they went down 1-0 to Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium. 

Substitute Emmanuel Latte Lath met Finn Azaz's cross in the 80th minute to head in the only goal of the game, after Jesurun Rak-Sakyi had earlier had a shot blocked on the line by Luke Ayling.

The Blades drop to fifth in the table, level on points with West Brom and Blackburn Rovers either side of them, after the pair played out a 0-0 draw.

Albion went closest to scoring in a game of minimal chances as their winless run stretched to five matches, while Blackburn dropped points at home for the first time this campaign.

The day's other game saw Romain Esse's 13th-minute strike earn 13th-place Millwall a 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle at The Den, with the visitors dominating possession but not making it count for anything as they stay two points above the relegation zone. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Ravichandran Ashwin Dismisses Will Young In Pune; NZ - 76/2
  2. Global Super League Set To Start On November 26, Feature Five Franchises In Inaugural Season
  3. Pakistan vs England 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Rawalpindi
  4. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Pune
  5. Pakistan Vs England, 3rd Test Toss Update: ENG Bat First Against PAK In Rawalpindi Decider
Football News
  1. Luton Town 1-2 Sunderland: Black Cats Move Clear At Championship Summit With Hard-Fought Win
  2. Fenerbahce Vs Man United, Europa League: Ten Hag-Mourinho's Mutual Admiration Society - Read Comments
  3. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  4. Aston Villa 2-0 Bologna, Champions League: Emery 'One Of Our Club's Greatest Managers' - McGinn
  5. Young Boys 0-1 Inter Milan, Champions League: Thuram Scores Dramatic Winner For Inzaghi's Team
Tennis News
  1. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  2. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  3. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
  4. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
  5. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
Hockey News
  1. India 0-4 Australia, Sultan Of Johor Cup Match Report: IND Remain On Top Despite Defeat
  2. IND 0-2 GER, 1st Hockey Test: Harmanpreet, Fulton Vow To 'Experiment In Second Game Too'
  3. India Vs Germany Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Bilateral Series Match 2
  4. India 0-2 Germany: IND Lose First Match In Delhi Since 2014, Trail 1-0 In Two-match Series - In Pics
  5. India 0-2 Germany Hockey Highlights, Bilateral Test Series Match 1: IND Lose After Failing To Breach GER Defence

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sakshi Malik Makes Big Claims Against Brij Bhushan, Babita Phogat In Her Autobiography
  2. Jharkhand Election: BJP vs JMM Posters Spark Billboards War in Ranchi
  3. Full List: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
  4. Preparations Are Underway Ahead Of Cyclone Dana Landfall
  5. India Supports Dialogue And Diplomacy, Not War: PM Modi At BRICS Summit
Entertainment News
  1. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  2. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  3. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  5. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  2. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  3. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  4. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  5. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
World News
  1. Justin Trudeau Gets Oct 28 Deadline As Liberal MPs Call On Canadian PM To Resign
  2. IDF Says Six Al Jazeera Journalists Are Hamas Operatives, Network Calls Allegations False
  3. TUSAS Attack: 5 Dead, Over A Dozen Injured, Kurdish Party Blamed; Turkey Retaliates
  4. US Says ‘Evidence’ Shows North Korea Has Sent Troops To Russia
  5. Modi-Xi Meeting: A Tentative First Step Toward Restoring Ties
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs UP Yoddhas, Haryana Steelers Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. IDF Says Six Al Jazeera Journalists Are Hamas Operatives, Network Calls Allegations False
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. TUSAS Attack: 5 Dead, Over A Dozen Injured, Kurdish Party Blamed; Turkey Retaliates
  5. Bangladesh Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 Live Scores: Proteas On The Verge Of Victory Against BAN In Dhaka
  6. PAK Vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley Eye Fast Start Against Pakistan In Rawalpindi
  7. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: KL Rahul Dropped From Playing XI As Shubman Gill Returns
  8. Pakistan Vs England, 3rd Test Toss Update: ENG Bat First Against PAK In Rawalpindi Decider