Arne Slot enjoyed a triumphant Anfield debut as his Liverpool side warmed up for their Premier League campaign by thrashing Sevilla 4-1 on Sunday. (More Football News)
A stunning volley from Diogo Jota and a brace from Luis Diaz put the Reds well in control by half-time, with Slot naming a strong starting line-up six days out from their league opener against newly promoted Ipswich Town.
Jota found the top-right corner with a brilliant left-footed finish after being picked out at the back post by Trent Alexander-Arnold, then turned provider to tee up Diaz for another powerful strike into the same corner.
Diaz then tapped home his second and Liverpool's third after good work from Dominik Szoboszlai on the stroke of half-time.
Sevilla boss Garcia Pimienta made nine half-time changes and one of those introduced, 21-year-old Peque Fernandez, cut the deficit by bending a fine finish in off the far post, but it was Liverpool youngster Trey Nyoni who had the final say.
The 17-year-old capitalised on a loose ball to volley into the bottom-right corner from just inside the area, capping a productive outing for Liverpool as they secured a fourth straight friendly win.
Liverpool are set to face Las Palmas in another friendly later on Sunday, though a much-changed team is expected to take to the field after Slot handed significant minutes to most of the Reds' regulars versus Sevilla.
Data Debrief: Diaz takes centre-stage
Diaz enjoyed his most productive campaign yet for Liverpool in 2023-24, registering eight goals and five assists in the Premier League, and he looks set to play a leading role for Slot's new-look Reds.
As well as scoring twice, the Colombian led all players in red for shots (three), shots on target (two) and expected goals (1.05 xG), while only Mohamed Salah matched his three recoveries in the final third.