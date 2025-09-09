Liverpool Vs Everton, WSL 2025: Gareth Taylor Focuses On Positives After Merseyside Derby Thrashing

Ornella Vignola stole the show at Anfield with a dream debut hat-trick, inspiring Everton to a dominant comeback win over Liverpool in the Merseyside derby and handing new Reds boss Gareth Taylor a tough start in the Women’s Super League

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Liverpool Vs Everton, WSL 2025 reaction
Liverpool boss Gareth Taylor during a match.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Everton defeated Liverpool 4-1 as Vignola struck a hat-trick after Kapocs’ early opener

  • Gareth Taylor’s first game in charge saw Liverpool’s derby drought stretch to eight matches

  • Everton snapped a 27-game streak of failing to win after conceding first, extending their unbeaten run to three

New Liverpool head coach Gareth Taylor felt his side were "pretty good" despite their heavy defeat to Everton in their Women's Super League curtain-raiser at Anfield.

After the Reds opened the scoring in the 12th minute through Cornelia Kapocs, they were stunned by Ornella Vignola's hat-trick on her competitive debut for her new team. 

Everton captain Katja Snoeijs put the visitors into the lead in first-half stoppage time, with Brian Sorensen's side cruising to victory to seal a perfect start to their campaign. 

Liverpool are now winless in their last eight Merseyside derbies, drawing six and losing two, with three of those defeats coming in consecutive games against their rivals. 

The game saw Taylor make his first appearance in the Liverpool dugout, and despite his side's emphatic defeat, he remained positive. 

"Because games can just get away from you really, really quickly. My feelings are strange really because I felt in the first half - particularly in the first 40 minutes - we were pretty good. Probably better than pretty good. I think the control we had in the game was very good," Taylor said. 

Related Content
Related Content

"Then it’s just the four minutes either side of half-time, you can see how quickly the game can get away from you. Disappointing, obviously, to concede the [first] goal when we were so dominant, but I felt that the players still then got a grip of the game.

"We could've been easily better than 1-0, even at 1-1 it could've probably been the scoreline that you've seen at the end quite easily. We hit the bar once, post twice, maybe Marie [Hobinger] has had a really good chance. [We had] lots of opportunities. There are a lot of things to improve, and we need to get better, and we need to get fitter."

Everton, meanwhile, came from behind after conceding the opening goal to win a WSL game for the first time in 27 games, with the last time being against Reading in April 2023.

The Toffees are also now unbeaten in their last three games in the WSL. Their last longer unbeaten streak was from between April 2024 and May 2024, a run of four matches.

But the day belonged to Vignola, who joined from Granada in July and marked her debut in the top flight in style. 

Indeed, the Uruguayan also finished the encounter with team-high totals for shots on target (three), touches in the opposition box (four) and aerial duels won (two). 

"She's been looking so good. That is the reason she started today. She has been looking so good in pre-season, she's aggressive, and she's smart in her runs, and she just wants to score goals. I'm so pleased for her," Sorenson said of Vignola. 

"Within 60 minutes, we used to have to have a lead because we didn't used to have enough depth with the quality you need in this league to turn things around."

Liverpool travel to Leicester City next Sunday, while Everton make their home bow at Goodison Park when they take on Tottenham. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Nabi-Atal Build AFG Innings; HKG Bowlers Keep It Tight

  2. 'I Wasn't Completely In The Mix': Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On KKR Exit

  3. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Ali Agha Won’t Stop On-Field Aggression In Blockbuster Clash

  4. India Vs UAE Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Squad Balance Crucial For Men In Blue Against Hosts

  5. Rohit Sharma's Late Night Visit To Mumbai Hospital Sparks Concerns Amongst Fans - Watch Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  4. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  2. Elgar Parishad Case: Supreme Court To Hear Activist Mahesh Raut's Bail Plea On September 15

  3. Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

  4. Pakistani Intruder Apprehended Along International Border In Jammu

  5. AAP Calls Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Husband’s Presence at Official Meetings 'Unconstitutional'

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Four Years On: How Taliban Edicts Deny Afghan Women Education, Work, Even Earthquake Relief

  2. Nepal Reverses Social Media Ban After Gen Z Protests

  3. French PM Bayrou Fails in Confidence Vote Amid Deepening Political Crisis

  4. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

  5. Stargazers Witnessed Rare Lunar Eclipse Across Continents

Latest Stories

  1. Gujarat Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Kutch and North Gujarat

  2. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  3. Asia Cup 2025 Know Your Captains: Full List Of Skippers For India, Pakistan, And Others

  4. Switzerland 3-0 Slovenia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: SUI Stay On Top Of Group B

  5. Horoscope Today, September 9, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Aquarius & More

  6. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  7. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  8. French PM Bayrou Fails in Confidence Vote Amid Deepening Political Crisis