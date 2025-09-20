Liverpool 2-1 Everton: Ryan Gravenberch Shines As Reds Edge Toffees In Merseyside Derby

Liverpool edged Everton 2-1 in the Merseyside Derby at Anfield, with Ryan Gravenberch scoring and assisting Hugo Ekitike before Idrissa Gueye pulled one back for the Toffees, but the Reds held on to extend their perfect season

Liverpool Vs Everton Match Report
Ryan Gravenberch starred in the Merseyside derby.
  • Liverpool secured a 2-1 win over Everton in the Merseyside Derby at Anfield

  • Ryan Gravenberch opened the scoring and assisted Hugo Ekitike for the second goal

  • Idrissa Gueye pulled one back for Everton, but the Reds held on for their fifth consecutive victory

Ryan Gravenberch scored one and set up another as Liverpool continued their winning start to the Premier League season by claiming a 2-1 win over Merseyside rivals Everton.

Gravenberch was the star of the show during a rampant opening 30 minutes for Liverpool at Anfield, where David Moyes' long wait for a league win continues.

The Dutch international hooked over Jordan Pickford from Mohamed Salah's delicate cross in the 10th minute, before then turning provider for Hugo Ekitike – preferred to Alexander Isak in Arne Slot's starting XI – to double Liverpool's tally.

Having relied on late goals to win their previous matches this season, Liverpool might have feared they would need to create more last-gasp magic when Idrissa Gueye dragged Everton back into it with a blistering strike in the 58th minute.

Substitute Florian Wirtz was thwarted by a last-ditch James Tarkowski tackle, but much of the late pressure was applied by Everton, albeit to little avail, with Jack Grealish seeing a volley sail off target.

It is now five wins from five top-flight matches for reigning Premier League champions Liverpool, who have achieved such a feat for just the fifth time in their history, while Everton suffered their first defeat since losing to Leeds United on August 18.

Data Debrief: Dutch delight in the derby

Aged 23 years and 127 days, Gravenberch became the youngest Liverpool player to both score and assist a goal in a Premier League Merseyside derby, and second youngest to do so for either side, behind only Everton’s Duncan Ferguson in November 1994 (22y 329d).

Gravenberch has now scored twice in his four Premier League games for Liverpool this season – he had only scored once in 63 appearances in the competition in 2023-24 and 2024-25 combined.

Liverpool have won five consecutive Premier League games for the very first time under Slot, while it is only the second time in the Reds' history that they have won five straight home games against Everton in all competitions, previously doing so from February 1933 to January 1937.

Moyes, meanwhile, remains winless from 21 Premier League games at Anfield (D6 L15) – the most games any manager has ever taken charge of at a ground in the competition without winning.

