Liverpool Vs Aston Villa: Mohamed Salah Stars As Premier League Leaders Move Five Points Clear

Mohamed Salah became the first player to reach double figures for both goals (10) and assists (10) for a big five European League side in all competitions this season

Mohamed Salah provided two goal contributions as Liverpool won 2-0 against Aston Villa.
Mohamed Salah played a starring role as Liverpool beat Aston Villa 2-0 at Anfield to move five points clear at the top of the Premier League. (More Football News)

Arne Slot’s in-form side took full advantage of Manchester City’s defeat at Brighton earlier on Saturday, with Salah scoring one and setting up another to condemn Villa to their second straight league defeat.

Benefitting from Salah's fantastic work, Darwin Nunez broke the deadlock in the 20th minute, firing home from a tight angle.

Unai Emery's team did have chances of their own, with Caoimhin Kelleher making brilliant saves to deny Amadou Onana and Diego Carlos, while Villa also had a penalty appeal turned down after a VAR check.

But Salah ensured the home faithful could relax when he prodded over Emiliano Martinez on the counter in the 84th minute.

Curtis Jones has been in fine form for Liverpool in recent weeks - null
Premier League: Slot Sings Jones Praises After Liverpool Starring Role Lands England Call-Up

BY Stats Perform

While Liverpool, with nine wins from 11, sit pretty at the top, Villa are in eighth, level on points with Fulham, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Data Debrief: Nunez and Salah are Slot's deadly duo

Since the start of 2022-23, only Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne (15) have combined for more Premier League goals than Nunez and Salah (12), who were the difference-makers this time around.

Salah became the first player to reach double figures for both goals (10) and assists (10) for a big five European League side in all competitions this season. He has now achieved this in each of his last four seasons at Liverpool.

Nunez, meanwhile, has been involved in 12 goals in his last 16 Premier League starts for Liverpool (eight goals, four assists), including three goals in his last five top-flight starts at Anfield.

