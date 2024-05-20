Liverpool 'Cannot Thank Jurgen Klopp Enough', Says Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson says Liverpool "cannot thank Jurgen Klopp enough" while Virgil van Dijk was lost for words as the German signed off on an emotional day at Anfield. (More Football News)
Klopp oversaw a 2-0 victory over Wolves in his final game in charge of the Reds, who celebrated their much-loved boss.
The Anfield crowd filled up earlier than normal before kick-off to serenade the German, who leaves with a Premier League crown and Champions League glory to his name, and those tributes continued throughout Sunday's victory.
Two of those came from players he brought to the club and went on to play a crucial role in his side's success during just under nine years at the helm.
"We can't thank Jurgen Klopp enough and all the players could do today was try to win for him, and we managed to send him off on a high," Robertson told PLP.
"Every time he stood up, he would have got a massive cheer. He tried to take the limelight off him and it just wasn't possible. What he's done for the club is magnificent. We have a lot to be grateful for and thankful for.
"He gave me a chance at Liverpool, signed me, made me the player I am and helped me win trophies. He's improved all of us as people. That's what we're all grateful for. He always took time for our families and for us. That's what we'll miss the most.
"He's done amazing at this club. I think he needs to get off in the sun, have a beer in his hand and have a well-deserved rest.
"We wanted to send him off like we have, but of course, there's a new era upon us. We're all excited and we have to be. We need to be on board.
"We will be ready to get on board with the new manager and help him as much as we can. This club demands success. We're excited for the new challenge."
"I've got no words, it's a very emotional day," skipper Van Dijk added on Sky Sports. "Liverpool is Liverpool. It's special and you see that today.
"It was always going to be a tough afternoon for everyone for different reasons, of course."