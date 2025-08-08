Liverpool Appoint Gareth Taylor As Head Coach Ahead Of New WSL Season

Liverpool have appointed Gareth Taylor as their new head coach for WSL
He will lead the squad in Saturday’s behind-closed-doors friendly against Aston Villa
Taylor managed Manchester City from 2020 until his sacking in March 2025.
Liverpool Women have appointed Gareth Taylor as their new head coach, following the sacking of Matt Beard in February.
The 52-year-old brings extensive experience in the Women’s Super League, having managed Manchester City from 2020 until his sacking in March 2025.
Taylor led City to the Women’s FA Cup and the League Cup, as well as finishing as runners-up in the WSL, narrowly missing out on the 2023-24 title on goal difference.
Prior to managing the women's team, he spent several years coaching within Manchester City’s men’s academy, most recently with the under-18 squad.
Before his coaching career, Taylor played professionally for 18 years, making nearly 600 appearances in the Football League and scoring over 140 goals for the likes of City, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace. He also earned 15 international caps representing Wales.
Liverpool instructed Amber Whiteley as interim head coach after Beard’s departure earlier this year, but she was unable to change the side’s fortunes, finishing an underwhelming seventh in the WSL.
As such, Liverpool had been on the hunt for a new boss who could replicate the successes of the men’s side, and while Whiteley has been kept on as an assistant coach, Taylor has been given the reins.
In a statement on Liverpool’s website, Taylor said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as Liverpool’s new head coach. Everyone in football knows about the history, size and potential of this club, and I am really looking forward to the task ahead.
“Our aim is to create a team that supporters can be proud of, which plays good football and which will hopefully bring success along the way.”
Taylor has already started working with the team as they prepare for the new season. He will lead the squad in Saturday’s behind-closed-doors friendly against Aston Villa at Bodymoor Heath Training Ground.