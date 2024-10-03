Football

Champions League: Real Beaten By Lille - In Pics

Kylian Mbappé returned from a hamstring injury by coming off the bench for Real Madrid in the second half of the team’s Champions League match at Lille on Wednesday. Mbappé entered the game in the 57th minute to replace defender Éder Militão. Madrid was losing 1-0 when the France forward came in. Mbappé had missed Madrid’s 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid in the Spanish league on Sunday because of an injury to his left leg. The injury was diagnosed after the 3-2 win over Alaves in the Spanish league, when Mbappe scored his seventh goal since joining Madrid this season.

UCL 2024-25, Lille vs Real Madrid: Lille's players celebrate their team victory | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Lille's players celebrate their team victory during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Lille and Real Madrid at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, France.

2/10
UCL 2024-25, Lille vs Real Madrid: Lilles Benjamin Andre, center, celebrates at the end of the match
UCL 2024-25, Lille vs Real Madrid: Lille's Benjamin Andre, center, celebrates at the end of the match | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Lille's Benjamin Andre, center, celebrates at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Lille and Real Madrid at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, France.

3/10
UCL 2024-25, Lille vs Real Madrid: Real Madrids Kylian Mbappe, center dribbles the ball
UCL 2024-25, Lille vs Real Madrid: Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, center dribbles the ball | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, center dribbles the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Lille and Real Madrid at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, France.

4/10
UCL 2024-25, Lille vs Real Madrid: Real Madrids Luka Modric passes the ball
UCL 2024-25, Lille vs Real Madrid: Real Madrid's Luka Modric passes the ball | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Real Madrid's Luka Modric passes the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Lille and Real Madrid at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, France.

5/10
UCL 2024-25, Lille vs Real Madrid: Real Madrids Antonio Rudiger, top, fails a chance to score
UCL 2024-25, Lille vs Real Madrid: Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger, top, fails a chance to score | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger, top, fails a chance to score during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Lille and Real Madrid at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, France.

6/10
UCL 2024-25, Lille vs Real Madrid: Real Madrids head coach Carlo Ancelotti protests to referee Maurizio Mariani
UCL 2024-25, Lille vs Real Madrid: Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti protests to referee Maurizio Mariani | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti protests to referee Maurizio Mariani from Italy during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Lille and Real Madrid at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, France.

7/10
UCL 2024-25, Lille vs Real Madrid: Lilles Tiago Santos, left, challenges Real Madrids Vinicius Junior
UCL 2024-25, Lille vs Real Madrid: Lille's Tiago Santos, left, challenges Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Lille's Tiago Santos, left, challenges Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, center, during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Lille and Real Madrid at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, France.

8/10
UCL 2024-25, Lille vs Real Madrid: Real Madrids Ferland Mendy, right, and Lilles Tiago Santos vie for the ball
UCL 2024-25, Lille vs Real Madrid: Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy, right, and Lille's Tiago Santos vie for the ball | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy, right, and Lille's Tiago Santos vie for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Lille and Real Madrid at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, France.

9/10
UCL 2024-25, Lille vs Real Madrid: Real Madrids Jude Bellingham, center, and Lilles Tiago Santos fight for the ball
UCL 2024-25, Lille vs Real Madrid: Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, center, and Lille's Tiago Santos fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, center, and Lille's Tiago Santos fight for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Lille and Real Madrid at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, France.

10/10
UCL 2024-25, Lille vs Real Madrid: Fans of Lille cheer for their team
UCL 2024-25, Lille vs Real Madrid: Fans of Lille cheer for their team | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Fans of Lille cheer for their team prior to the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Lille and Real Madrid at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, France.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Vs Scotland Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: BAN-W Look To Kick-Start With A Victory Over SCO-W
  2. Sri Lanka At Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Schedule, Past Results - All You Need To Know
  3. Nine West Indies Players, Including Alzarri And Hayley, Awarded Multi-Year Contracts
  4. Scotland At Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Schedule, Past Results - All You Need To Know
  5. Women's T20 World Cup: ICC Introduces AI Tool For A Safer Online Experience For Players And Fans
Football News
  1. Champions League: Real Beaten By Lille - In Pics
  2. Superstar Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Free-Kick For Inter Miami - Watch
  3. Champions League: Salah On Target In Routine Win - In Pics
  4. Champions League: Duran Scores As Villa Beat Bayern At Home - In Pics
  5. FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Messi Set To Rejoin Argentina For Matches Against Venezuela And Bolivia
Tennis News
  1. From Facing Jannik Sinner To Claiming Padel Medal: Aryan Goveas Courting Glory
  2. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  3. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
  4. Shanghai Masters: Sumit Nagal Faces First-Round Exit After Defeat To China's Wu Yibing
  5. Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shanghai Masters 2024 Match
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. After Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Red Flags Food Colour Over Cancer Fear | Is Rhodamine-B Carcinogenic?
  2. 'Caste No Ground': SC Frowns On Discrimination In Jails, Unfair Work Distribution Among Inmates
  3. Telangana Minister's Remark On KTR's Role In Samantha-Naga Divorce Draws Ire | Who Said What
  4. Sadhguru's Isha Foundation Moves SC Over 'Illegal Confinement' Case | What To Know
  5. Mumbai Businessman Jumps To Death From Atal Setu Sea Bridge; 2nd Such Incident In 3 Days
Entertainment News
  1. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
  2. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  3. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  4. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  5. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Flights Resume At Japan's Miyazaki Airport After WWII Bomb Explosion Causes Major Disruptions | Details
  2. Typhoon Krathon Makes Landfall In Taiwan
  3. Annual Solar Eclipse 2024 | In Pics
  4. Mexico: 6 Migrants Shot Dead, 10 Injured Near Guatemalan Border As Mexican Army Opens Fire
  5. Taiwan: At Least 8 Dead In Hospital Fire As Typhoon Krathon Batters Island's South
Latest Stories
  1. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
  2. RG Kar Row: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Man Arrested For Threatening Doctor | Top Points
  3. Women's T20 WC: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  4. Amid Medics' Stir For Safety, Doctor In Delhi Shot Dead By Teens At Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  7. Navratri 2024: How Is The Festival Celebrated In Different Indian States?
  8. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points