Champions League: Real Beaten By Lille - In Pics

Lille's players celebrate their team victory during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Lille and Real Madrid at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, France.
Lille's Benjamin Andre, center, celebrates at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Lille and Real Madrid at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, France.
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, center dribbles the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Lille and Real Madrid at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, France.
Real Madrid's Luka Modric passes the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Lille and Real Madrid at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, France.
Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger, top, fails a chance to score during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Lille and Real Madrid at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, France.
Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti protests to referee Maurizio Mariani from Italy during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Lille and Real Madrid at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, France.
Lille's Tiago Santos, left, challenges Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, center, during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Lille and Real Madrid at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, France.
Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy, right, and Lille's Tiago Santos vie for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Lille and Real Madrid at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, France.
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, center, and Lille's Tiago Santos fight for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Lille and Real Madrid at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, France.
Fans of Lille cheer for their team prior to the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Lille and Real Madrid at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, France.