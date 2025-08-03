Leicester City Vs Fiorentina Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Club Friendly Match

Leicester City will host ACF Fiorentina in a pre-season friendly match at King Power Stadium on Sunday (August 3, 2025). Here's all you need to know about the Leicester vs Fiorentina football match today.
Relegated from the Premier League, Leicester will have one last chance to fine-tune their approach ahead of the new season. The Foxes have their Championship opener against Sheffield Wednesday next Sunday.
In their last outing, in a friendly, Martí Cifuentes' men were handed a 1-3 beating by German side Koln. Without club legend Jamie Vardy, the former Premier League champions are now bracing for the unknown.
Fiorentina, on the contrary, pushed for a European spot last season and finished sixth in the Italian Serie A. The Violets from Florence won both their friendlies so far, 3-0 against Grosseto and 2-0 against Carrarese.
During the England tour, Stefano Pioli's men will also face Nottingham Forest on Wednesday and Manchester United on Saturday. Their Serie A opener is against Cagliari on August 24, 2025.
Leicester City Vs Fiorentina: Live Streaming And Telecast Details
When and where will the Leicester City Vs Fiorentina, club friendly match be played?
The Leicester City Vs Fiorentina, club-friendly match will be played at the King Power Stadium, Leicestershire, on August 3, 2025 (Sunday). The scheduled kick-off time is 7:30 pm IST.
Where to live-stream Leicester City Vs Fiorentina, club-friendly match?
The match will be streamed live on the LCFC Foxes Hub for the international audience.
People in Italy can watch the pre-season game on DAZN Italia.