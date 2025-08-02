Leeds United Vs Villarreal Live Streaming, Pre-Season Club Friendly: When, Where To Watch Match

Buoyant Leeds United will host Spanish La Liga outfit Villarreal in a pre-season friendly match at Elland Road on Saturday (August 2, 2025). The Whites are back in England's top tier, and this warm-up will serve as yet another test for Daniel Farke's men ahead of their Premier League 2025-26 opener against Everton.
Here's all you need to know about the Leeds United vs Villarreal football match today.
Leeds United are indeed in a rich vein of form. A 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle in their final EFL Championship outing was followed by a goalless draw against Manchester United in their first pre-season game. Leeds will enter the Villarreal match on the back of back-to-back wins against SC Verl and Paderborn, 4-1 and 3-2 respectively, in Germany.
After the Villarreal encounter, Leeds will head to Dublin to play a high-profile friendly against seven-time European champions AC Milan at the Aviva Stadium on August 9. Then, the Premier League action will ensue.
Villarreal, on the contrary, have endured a lacklustre pre-season run. Despite ending the La Liga 2024-25 on a high, by winning their final six games to seal a UEFA Champions League spot, they are winless in the warm-ups.
Marcelino's Yellow Submarine played out draws with Basel and St. Gallen, 3-3 and 2-2, respectively, before losing to Sporting Lisbon and Genoa. In their last match, Real Oviedo frustrated them in a goalless draw. After the Leeds match, Villarreal will face Arsenal and Aston Villa. The UEFA Europa League 2020-21 champions open the new La Liga season at Oviedo on August 15.
Leeds United Vs Villareal, Pre-Season Club Friendly: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Leeds United Vs Villareal, pre-season club friendly be played?
The Bayern Munich vs Lyon, pre-season club friendly will be played on Saturday, August 2 at Elland Road at 7:30pm IST.
Where will the Leeds United Vs Villareal, pre-season club friendly be telecast and live streamed?
The Leeds United Vs Villareal, pre-season club friendly will be live streamed on LUTV, club's official website app. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.
Fans in Spain can watch it on -Movistar+, Gol Stadium and GOL PLAY.