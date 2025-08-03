Leeds United 1-1 Villarreal: Farke 'Concerned' About Bogle Injury Ahead Of Premier League Opener

Daniel Farke has been dealt with four injury blows in Leeds United's pre-season and says he is "concerned" about Jayden Bogle's issue.
Leeds' second pre-season game ended in a 1-1 draw with Villarreal at Elland Road on Saturday, with Bogle missing from the squad due to a hip flexor injury.
Etta Eyong had given the LaLiga side the lead shortly after the hour mark, but Joel Piroe's impressive form continued as he equalised five minutes later.
Dan James, Lucas Perri and Jack Harrison were the other players missing. The former two are expected to be ready for next weekend's match against AC Milan, but Leeds are waiting on the results of Harrison's scan on a groin issue.
Last season, Bogle recorded a career-high six goals and added four assists from 37 chances created, while helping to keep 19 clean sheets at the other end.
He both made (98) and won (62) the most tackles among Leeds players, while only Ao Tanaka (54) made more interceptions than his 37, proving a key player as they earned promotion.
And Farke is hopeful to have Bogle back in time for the build-up to their Premier League opener against Everton on August 18.
"[Bogle had] problems with his hip flexor," said Farke. "That's a bit of a concern, if I'm honest, because I'm not sure if I will have him available for our final test [against Milan].
"I hope to have him at least available then during the last week of preparation [before Everton] because he's an important player for us.
"We all know we need, in the offence, additions, but also see in the full-back positions, if there is an injury of a player like Jayden, we are also a bit thin.
"Daniel James had light problems during this week. I didn't want to risk anything, but I expect him also to be available for our last test against AC Milan.
"Jack had every training session and also all the games until after the training camp. Right now, he's struggling with a few adductor problems. He had a scan, and now we wait for the outcome. We hope it's just a question of a few days he will miss.
"I hope to also have him available for the Milan game, but we have to wait for the outcome."
Leeds were the only one of the three newly promoted sides to avoid defeat in pre-season friendlies on Saturday, with Sunderland and Burnley also in action.
The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 on home soil by Real Betis, while Burnley lost 1-0 to Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium.