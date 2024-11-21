Football

UWCL Wrap: Real Madrid Close In On Quarter-Finals As Hat-Trick Hero Alexandra Popp Stars For Wolfsburg

Alberto Toril's side moved level on points with Group B leaders Chelsea, and will advance to the knockout stages if Sonia Bompastor's side avoid defeat against Celtic later on Wednesday

Madrid celebrate Redondo's goal against Twente
Real Madrid have one foot in the Women's Champions League quarter-finals following their narrow 3-2 victory over Twente at De Grolsch Veste. (More Football News)

Alberto Toril's side moved level on points with Group B leaders Chelsea, and will advance to the knockout stages if the Blues avoid defeat against Celtic later on Wednesday.

Madrid fell behind to Jaimy Ravensbergen's 29th-minute strike, but Linda Caicedo brought them level in first-half stoppage time.

Signe Bruun completed the turnaround after 71 minutes, before turning provider for substitute Alba Redondo to put the game to bed in the 94th minute.

Sophie te Brake fired in a late consolation for the hosts, but could not avert a fifth straight Champions League defeat on home soil, while Madrid have now won three successive matches in the competition for the first time.

Elsewhere, Alexandra Popp scored a hat-trick and assisted the other two goals, as Wolfsburg enjoyed a thumping 5-0 victory over Galatasaray.

The former Germany international scored twice inside the opening quarter of an hour at AOK Stadion, before Janina Minge's rasping drive made it 3-0 in the 31st minute.

Popp completed her hat-trick with two minutes remaining, before setting up Lena Lattwein to complete the rout deep into stoppage time.

Wolfsburg remain third in Group A, but move level on points with second-place Roma, who are away at leaders Lyon later on Wednesday.

