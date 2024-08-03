Football

La Liga: Atletico Madrid Confirm Arrival Of Euro 2024 Winner Robin Le Normand

Robin Le Normand has completed his move from Real Sociedad to Atletico Madrid, the 11-time La Liga champions confirmed on Saturday

Le Normand in Spanish colours
Robin Le Normand has completed a move from Real Sociedad to Atletico Madrid
info_icon

Robin Le Normand has completed his move from Real Sociedad to Atletico Madrid, the 11-time La Liga champions confirmed on Saturday. (More Football News)

Le Normand, who featured in all but one of Spain's record fourth European Championship winning campaign, has signed a five-year deal for a reported £25million fee. 

The 27-year-old made 43 appearances in all competitions for La Real last season, keeping 15 clean sheets and scoring twice. 

Le Normand arrives as part of a defensive shakeup for Diego Simeone, with Mario Hermoso, Gabriel Paulista, Stefan Savic and Caglar Soyuncu all leaving the club. 

The Spaniard won 165 of his 275 contested duels in La Liga last season with a success rate of 60%, the highest within the Sociedad squad. 

Atletico are expected to continue to recruit across all areas of the pitch, with Chelsea's Conor Gallagher of interest to the Spanish side. 

