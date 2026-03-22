La Liga Roundup: Elche End Winless Run, Valencia Punish Struggling Sevilla

La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 29 Roundup: Elche ended a three‑month winless run with a 2-1 comeback over Mallorca; Valencia beat Sevilla 2-0 to extend their surge, while Sevilla’s relegation fears grew amid injuries and poor form

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La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 29 Saturday roundup Elche Valencia Sevilla
Elche players celebrate after scoring during the La Liga match against Mallorca on March 21, 2026. | Photo: X/edersa10
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Elche rallied with goals from Rafa Mir and Tete Morente to beat Mallorca 2-1

  • Sevilla lost 2-0 at home to Valencia, who climbed to 11th with their fourth win in six matches

  • Sevilla remain just three points above the drop; Jose Luis Gaya and Juanlu taken to hospital after head collisions

Elche left the relegation zone in La Liga by defeating Mallorca 2-1 for its first victory of the year on Saturday, while Sevilla’s struggles continued in a 2-0 home loss to Valencia.

Elche scored twice in less than 10 minutes in the second half to earn the come-from-behind victory.

Mallorca went ahead with a goal by Pablo Torre in the 58th minute but Elche rallied with scores by Rafa Mir in the 62nd and Tete Morente in the 71st.

The result moved Elche to 16th place, one point above the drop zone. It hadn’t won a match across all competitions since Dec. 21. It had lost eight of its last 12 games with four draws.

Mallorca dropped to 18th place and entered the relegation zone.

“Three months without a win, that’s incredible,” Elche coach Eder Sarabia said. “It was a tough winter for us here at Elche.”

Sevilla’s struggles

Sevilla stayed three points above the bottom three after the loss to Valencia, which went up to 11th place with its fourth victory in six matches.

Hugo Duro and Largie Ramazani scored first half goals for the visitors.

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Sevilla has only one win in its last seven games.

“We can’t play like this,” Sevilla midfielder Djibril Sow said. “Now we have a series of finals ahead and we have to improve. Our goal is to fight against relegation.”

Double collision

Valencia defender José Luis Gayà and Sevilla forward Juanlu had to be taken to a hospital for exams for head injuries after twice colliding with each other in the first half, according to Spanish media.

The players continued playing after the collisions but eventually were substituted.

Other results

Espanyol extended its winless streak in 2026 to 12 games after a 2-1 home loss to Getafe. Getafe moved to eighth place, two spots ahead of Espanyol.

Osasuna defeated Girona 1-0 with an 80th-minute goal by Ante Budimir, halting a three-game winless run.

In a match between bottom-table teams, 19th-placed Levante beat 20th-placed Oviedo 4-2 at home.

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