Kobbie Mainoo Injury Update: Manchester United Suffer Blow As Teenager Out For 'Few Weeks'

Manchester United have suffered another injury blow with the news that midfielder Kobbie Mainoo will be sidelined for several weeks due to a muscle issue. (More Football News)
Mainoo, alongside centre-back Harry Maguire, was forced off during United's goalless draw with Aston Villa prior to the international break.
The teenager then joined Morgan Gibbs-White and Ezri Konsa in withdrawing from England's squad for their Nations League fixtures against Greece and Finland.
Ahead of their return to Premier League action against Brentford on Saturday, United issued a comprehensive fitness update, confirming Mainoo had joined Maguire on the sidelines.
While Manuel Ugarte took part in a recovery session after returning from international duty with Uruguay, the club said long-term absentees Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw are making "steady" progress in their recovery.
Noussair Mazraoui, Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo all missed games for their respective national teams during the hiatus, but the trio are back in training.
Mainoo has played all seven of United's Premier League games this season, with the Red Devils earning their fewest points (eight) at this stage of any campaign in the competition.
He has the best pass completion rate (88.3%) of any ever-present United midfielder, with only Bruno Fernandes (261, 49) bettering his 250 completed passes or his 35 successful passes into the final third.